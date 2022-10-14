Katrina Kaif & Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty - The Best Celeb Looks on Karwa Chauth 2022

With the arrival of October, the entire country has been busy with all kinds of exciting festivals. From Navratri and Karwa Chauth to Diwali, October has been filled with festive fever. While Bollywood's power couples might be super busy with their work commitments and hectic schedules, when it comes to honoring the Indian tradition and festivals, they never disappoint. Just like every year, Karwa Chauth 2022 was a big affair for the entertainment industry. Right from Katrina Kaif who looks stunning while celebrating her first Karwa Chauth to Sonam Kapoor who never fails to amaze her fans with her iconic ensembles, this time we have listed the best celebrities' looks from Karwa Chauth 2022. Scroll on for exclusive pictures of your favorite stars all decked up in their finest ethnic ensembles for Karwa Chauth 2022.

Katrina Kaif

On her first Karwa Chauth Katrina Kaif was spotted in a stunning Sabyasachi saree. The actress went for a beautifully draped classic pink net saree paired with a floral green blouse. To add to her traditional look, she decided to go for her gorgeous red chooda, a red bindi, and sindoor for the day and paired her already perfect sheer saree with elaborate gold earrings and a minimal necklace. For hair and makeup for her first Karwa Chauth Katrina went with minimal makeup with a middle-parted silky hair left open. She posted an adorable picture with Vicky on her Instagram with Vicky who was dressed in a Kunal Rawal full-sleeve ivory Kurta set that definitely complimented Katrina’s look. Vicky looks dapper in his knee-length kurta with pulled-up sleeves. It’s hard to stop staring at this beautiful couple.

The newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been setting goals ever since the pictures of their oh-so-intimate wedding stunned the nation. From her first rasoi, and first Holi celebrations to her first Karwa Chauth, Katrina has been all about honoring the traditions. Vicky-Kat fans are already excited about their upcoming look on Diwali 2022. Katrina’s outfit gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

While Sonam Kapoor chose to stick with the classic pink and green, we all know she can’t go basic. For her Karwa Chauth look in 2022, Sonam ditched a saree and wore a Gaurang Shah pink and gold lehenga with a bold border which was paired with a gorgeous green blouse. The actress amped up her ethnic look with heavy gold jewelry including a regal necklace, a pair of gorgeous jhumkas, and traditional kadas/bangles.

Karwa Chauth 2022, was the first Karwa Chauth after she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy Vayu. She shared that her husband Anand Ahuja is not a great fan of the festival, but we all know Sonam and her love for dressing up. We definitely cannot stop looking at her. Sonam is known to spark new trends amongst fashion lovers with her flawless style game. We are already excited about what unconventional attire she picks for Diwali 2022. Sonam’s outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has been known for her saree collection, this Karwa Chauth the actress was spotted outside Anil Kapoor's residence, in an exquisite red saree by Gopi Vaid. The not-so-basic red saree had a ruffled drape along with a golden border and was glammed with a sleeveless blouse and a plunging neckline.

Shilpa completed the look with a diamond and emerald necklace, her mangal sutra, a small bindi, exquisite red bangles, and a stylish red potli-bag with pearl embellishment. She definitely looks ravishing with her contemporary fusion look, with kohl eyes, and that million-dollar smile. Shilpa’s outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Natasha Dalal

Among the clan of happy couples on Karwa Chauth 2022, we also spotted Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal. For her Karwa Chauth look, Natasha picked an all-pink indo-western co-ord set. The pink and gold shrug complimented Natasha. She went for a minimal makeup look and let her hair down. Natasha completed her Karwa Chauth look with a pearl embellished poltli bag and classic strappy heels.

Varun on the other hand rocked an unbuttoned bright statement-making full-sleeved kurta with he paired with a pair of Kolhapuri chappals. The couple definitely looked elated. He posted a picture with Natasha as they posed in their traditional attires on his Instagram with the caption "Happy Karwa Chauth". Natasha’s outfit gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Preity Zinta