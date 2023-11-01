Katrina Kaif STUNS in romantic silhouette with rose appliquéd leg skirt flaunting her love for playful floral prints

Hello there, fashionistas! A magnificent event took place in town yesterday and it was a star-studded evening. Katrina Kaif was spotted. Her fashion sense was impeccable, as always, and she easily reinvented what it meant to be fashionable. Katrina showcased once again why she is a real fashion legend, from her magnificent attire to her immaculate makeup.

We all know Katrina Kaif has been a fashion icon for a long time, but her breathtaking attire at the event blew us away! If you're itching to know where she bought that stunning clothing, stay tuned because we've got all the details for you!

Katrina Kaif’s gorgeous floral print ensemble

She wore a stunning black shirt. The translucent fabric with a lovely flower design gave her outfit a sense of elegance and charm. The long full sleeves with cuffs offered a sophisticated touch, as did the wrapped design with a V-neckline.

She had teamed the shirt with a lovely maxi skirt. It had the same wonderful print and a draped style with two appliqué flowers at the waistline, which added a romantic touch. The skirt also had a large slit, which added to the overall attractiveness of the combination.

Magda Butrym is the designer of the lovely flowery rose printed shirt and the trendy draped maxi skirt. But hold onto your seats because these things are costly. The blouse alone costs Rs. 1,17,644, while the draped skirt is priced at Rs. 1,11,475. This stunning outfit costs more than Rs. 2 lakhs!

More about the look!

Let's take a look at the fantastic accessories that rounded off Katrina Kaif's breathtaking outfit. First and foremost, her earrings were stunning! She wore silver stone-studded circular earrings that shone through and gave a bit of glitz to her entire look. They were the ideal option to frame her face and highlight her sparkling grin. Katrina chose black pointed toe heels for her footwear, which provided a sense of class and elegance to her appearance.

Katrina Kaif styled her hair in an effortlessly stylish and basic manner. She chose straight, open hair with a middle division to highlight her amazing clothing. It was a wise decision, emphasizing the elegance of her clothing even more.

But don't forget about her amazing makeup! Katrina's face was a work of beauty, with perfectly contoured cheeks and a sculpted appearance. Her smeared eyeliner provided intrigue to her eyes, while her lashes were laden with mascara for extra punch. Her neatly-filled brows wonderfully framed her face. Her gorgeous pink lipstick provided a splash of color to her stunning outfit.

Whether you're awestruck by the exquisite print, captivated by the opulent brand, or simply taken away by the whole design. Please share your thoughts in the comments box below!

