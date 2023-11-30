Katrina Kaif takes a minimal approach in the must-have black tube dress this party season

Black is a classic color that never goes out of style, and Katrina Kaif reiterated this concept last night at the screening of Sam Bahadur, starring her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The Tiger 3 actress turned heads in an exquisite black tube dress. While the dress was minimalistic, it emphasized Katrina's stunning form and obvious charisma.

Dive in for a more in-depth look. Nonetheless, Katrina Kaif once again showed her amazing fashion sense, demonstrating that black will always be a timeless option for any event.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a black tube dress

Katrina Kaif wore a gorgeous black dress that was the epitome of elegance. The tube dress, made of rich velvet fabric, was knee-length and had a basic yet elegant style, with no decorations taking the front stage.

The Phone Booth actress’ great form was enhanced by the strapless fit, and the silk neckline offered an unusual touch to the dress. This fashion-forward design was courtesy of Yves Saint Laurent. However, be prepared for a shock when you hear the price—a staggering Rs. 3,32,452! This little yet gorgeous piece of fashion is likely to steal your breath away, both in terms of beauty and price.

More about Katrina Kaif’s minimalistic styling approach

This time, she kept her accessories to a minimum to complement her exquisite, short-length black tube dress. Instead of adorning herself with lots of jewelry, she allowed the outfit to speak for itself. The sole piece of jewelry that drew our eye was a pair of silver drop earrings that softly adorned her ears. This modest touch adds refinement to her entire outfit.

The Race actress’ footwear was ankle strap heels, which complimented the clothing well. The strappy shoes had a round-shaped toe box design, which gave her outfit a distinctive touch. Katrina's immaculate sense of style demonstrates that when it comes to accessorizing, less is truly more.

The Tiger Zinda Hai fame chose to keep her gorgeous hair open with a simple center parting. The flowing tresses elegantly framed her face, giving a sense of class to her whole appearance. Despite having worn this hairstyle several times, Katrina managed to nail it with a flawless 10/10 score. Moving on to her makeup, she used a brilliant, dewy finish that gave her complexion a wonderful radiance. Her lashes were thickly mascara-coated, giving them a captivating flutter. Her cheekbones were skillfully sculpted, giving her face depth and definition. Katrina finished her beauty look with a glossy pink lipstick that added a burst of color to her lips.

The Bharat actress has once again wowed us with her exquisite dress sense, thanks to the styling wizardry of Ami Patel. Each look she provides simply adds to our admiration for her incredible sense of style. If you're as taken with this look as we are, let us know in the comments section below.

