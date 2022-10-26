Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday: 7 Celeb sheer sarees from Diwali celebrations

A few days later since the glam Diwali parties and sheer sarees still look so beautiful. The secret to perfection was revealed: sheer sarees were repeatedly the answers provided by Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and more. What makes the desi-est and prettiest look? We saw it all, and you would have as well but a revision of all things fashion is good for our minds, eyes, and closets. We couldn't be more intrigued, there were colours, sequins, and artistically placed embellishments. Divas individually made the case for the best that lasts, these are the inspirations you need, trust them and us.

Indeed, most of us aren't done with the sheer saree saga so we're definitely not new to how these impress us in a timely manner especially when you have a wedding and festive shopping to do. Ever-playing in our minds, these are going nowhere but may soon be ours.

Take a look at 7 ladies who made sheer sarees their best bets lately.

Malaika Arora The Anarkali Disco Chali's look was a straight-up wedding-style fantasy. We couldn't help but gape at how she pulled off her JADE by Monica and Karishma's black creation. Her see-through saree with floral and sequin embroidery was teamed with a full-sleeved blouse. The scalloped-bordered ensemble also had a fabric belt to go with it. Tanya Ghavri styled her up gorgeously with square-shaped earrings that brought a colour pop. We rate this look as ON-FLEEK on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Ananya Panday The Liger actress proved a sheer saree can never be a bad choice. Wholly glamorous was her Tarun Tahiliani saree. The netted saree featured an intricately and heavily embroidered broad border, it also bore mini white beads to have it placed on the fashionable side. Teamed with a strappy embellished blouse, Meagan Concessio rounded it up for the pretty girl with a pearl choker necklace and bangle. If this is how to party like it's chic, we'll do it every day. Ananya's look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Katrina Kaif You don't need a reason to say yes to black. This incredible saree from Sabyasachi featured sequin work which was the highlight here. A sleeveless blouse, ruffled border, and all the gold magic were a stunning story indeed. Ami Patel tied it up with classy accessories like drop earrings, a ring, and bangles. Just how the night sky would love for you to give it company in shining bright. Katrina's desi look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Suhana Khan Up the ante of sheer and feather fever with this Falguni and Shane Peacock saree. The Archies actress' saree featured gold sequin embroidery done as stripes and was teamed up with a cold-shoulder embellished and plunging neckline blouse. It had tassels, beads, and sequins, all in rusted and plain gold. It also had a feathered hem. She looked lovely with green tea-drop earrings. Who would have thought green translates to glam? The 22-year-old sure knew what she signed up for. This look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Kriti Sanon Think tasteful glam, twice. The first time around the Bhediya actress was spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence for his own bash dressed in the designer's creation. This lilac saree had floral work in silver, and a scalloped border and was complete with its strappy embellished blouse. Taking it out for a nighttime look? Add up chunky earrings. Her round two was in a sheer pink saree which had sparkly studs arranged in a striped pattern, a feathered hem, and to call it a wrap a strappy plain blouse was chosen. She accessorised with jhumkas. You could do more as well, pick up a clutch too. Both her looks gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Anushka Sharma Summer sunshine, this way. When neon shows you how to nail your ethnic look. Vamika Kohli's mother was seen in a sequin neon green Sabyasachi sheer saree. Close enough to what Katrina donned for a Diwali bash. Allia Al Rufai put a more luxurious touch to this with the heavy and swanky necklace. This look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Khushi Kapoor The queen of the fashion universe in a Manish Malhotra saree. The Archies actress chose a see-through ivory saree that had the designer's signature Kashmiri work. It was a winner with colourful sequins, a tasseled hem, and her cropped, strappy blouse. Polki studs, chain, rings, and a bangle all built up her look nattily. Khushi's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.