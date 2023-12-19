Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday; Embrace the season with 6 celeb-approved affordable sarees

When fashionistas go through their page, their gaze is pulled to the cutest and most beautiful sarees. But here's the great part, even divas like Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday wear some very inexpensive saree alternatives. Yes, you read it correctly: celebrities may wear low-cost ensembles!

So prepare to be astonished as we delve into the realm of fashion and uncover the most trendy sarees that you can wear without blowing the budget. These sarees, with their colorful patterns and beautiful designs, will not simply make you seem like a celebrity but will also keep your budget pleased.

So, let's go exploring and identify that beautiful saree you've been looking for.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses, is not just a beauty but also noted for her down-to-earth demeanor. Even she recognizes the allure of budget-friendly clothing. A gorgeous yellow saree from the brand Raw Mango, for example, costs only RS. 19,800. This chanderi saree features an interlaced golden border, making it ideal for the laddoo peela season. This saree will turn heads with its brilliant shade and beautiful design without putting a hole in your pocket.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria, a Gen-Z actress, has a talent for wearing black, and her appreciation of the hue extends to traditional attire as well. She wore another less expensive choice to show off her love for the black color. The talented designer Rohit Bal created this gorgeous saree, which cost only RS. 10,950. The saree has a lovely floral print on sheer black silk, making it an elegant yet affordable option. Tara looks stunning in this exquisite attire, illustrating that you don't have to spend a fortune to look like a million bucks.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you like flowery designs, be ready to ponder over Janhvi Kapoor's exquisite styles of wearing them. This Bollywood princess is frequently seen wearing flower-printed sarees, expressing her unmistakable fondness for this classic style. She dazzled us with a budget-friendly white saree combined with a stunning spaghetti strap top. The bugle bead-adorned strap drew our attention, giving a bit of glitz to the ensemble. This lovely saree is from the Dohr brand and is available for Rs. 18,490.

Palak Tiwari

When it comes to pricing, Palak Tiwari's pistachio green saree is the most affordable option on our list. Can you believe that? This gorgeous saree is available for the shockingly modest price of Rs. 3,690. It is made of mul cotton fabric and provides the ideal balance of comfort and elegance. So, if you're seeking an economical yet comfortable cotton saree to add to your wardrobe, this pistachio green stunner should be on your list.

Kajol

If you like classic looks, Kajol's red saree will definitely capture your eye. With its timeless beauty, this gorgeous georgette saree embellished with gold interlaced polka dots carries us to another time. This saree from the renowned brand Ekaya Banaras costs Rs. 19,175, indicating that less expensive options may nevertheless carry a stylistic punch. Kajol pulls off this ensemble with ease, proving that wedding-ready saree options do not necessarily dictate the caliber of a look.

Ananya Panday

And here's the ultimate win-win option for all you fashionistas out here is a brilliant red saree in organza silk. Ananya Panday recently grabbed the limelight when she stepped out in this gorgeous saree. The saree has a dark red cutdana embroidery border that adds a glamorous edge to the drape. The light pink flowers printed all over make it even more appealing. This saree from the brand Dohr costs Rs. 18,490, making it a worthwhile purchase.

Well, dead readers, it's time to update your wardrobes with some fantastic and economical alternatives in a variety of materials!

We have everything from organza to chanderi, georgette to cotton. After looking at the fashionable choices made by our favorite celebs, it's evident that you don't have to spend a fortune to seem like a fashionista. So, what are you holding out for?

Take cues from these budget-friendly solutions to add an extra bit of glitz to your wardrobe this season. There's something for everyone, whether you favor nostalgic vibes or trendy patterns. So, go ahead and mix and combine these economical and fashionable fashion pieces to make your own distinctive style statement. It's time to nail the affordance!

Also, mention which saree you loved the most out of these in the comments section below.

