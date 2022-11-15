Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: 5 B-town-inspired black saree looks you must bookmark for wedding season

Nothing beats the charm of a black saree look which is what makes it a forever classic pick for the wedding season. If you are prepping for the wedding season, your wardrobe is simply incomplete without an elegant black saree. While you could go for sheer, sequin, or even a traditional black saree, the magic lies in the way you style it and who better than the Bollywood divas to seek saree styling inspiration from? Scroll on for 5 Bollywood-approved black saree looks you must bookmark for the season of weddings.

Katrina Kaif

Timeless, elegant, and effortlessly chic; Katrina’s black saree look portrays it all. All draped up in a statement black saree by Sabyasachi, Katrina definitely inspires us to pick black this wedding season. The saree features an elaborate black and gold sequin work, a ruffle border, and a matching sequin-based sleeveless blouse. Take cues from Katrina’s look and class up your look with chic accessories like drop earrings, statement rings, and gold bangles. For makeup and hair go with sleek straight hair, a subtle smokey eye, and pink lips. Katrina's black saree look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate it as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

Kiara Advani

The perfect blend of traditional and modern, Kiara Advani all dolled up in a Manish Malhotra monotone black saree is definitely a sight to behold. You can definitely pick this Kiara-approved black saree look for a wedding reception. If you want to recreate the simple yet standout saree look, pair your saree with a matching sleeveless blouse along with a statement necklace. Go for a gold-green kundan choker necklace to create a contrasting effect. Finish the look with a tiny black bindi, a glam face, and a sleek bun. Go for bare ears and nude lipstick to give it a Kiara-like subtle aesthetic. Kiara’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate it as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has never failed to impress us with her saree look. When the actress stepped out in a classic black Sabyasachi saree, she definitely made heads turn. Borror this look from Karisma’s winning wardrobe for the next cocktail party you attend. The lightweight organza saree features subtle floral embroidery and an exquisite sequin border. Pair it with a sleeveless sequin blouse and gold-green statement earrings. Complete the look with makeup in coral tones and a sleek bun. Karisma’s look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate it as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora’s black saree from JADE by Monica and Karishma's collection is definitely the perfect black saree for the wedding season. The see-through black saree features floral and sequin embroidery with a statement waist-cinching belt. The classic saree is paired up with a long-sleeved matching blouse. To style your look the Malaika way, go for square-shaped earrings and sleek pulled-back hair. Malaika’s look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale. Can you rate it as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

Shilpa Shetty