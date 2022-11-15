Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: 5 B-town-inspired black saree looks you must bookmark for wedding season
Prepping for the wedding season? You are going to love this little assortment of Instagrammable black saree looks, borrowed from Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, and more.
Nothing beats the charm of a black saree look which is what makes it a forever classic pick for the wedding season. If you are prepping for the wedding season, your wardrobe is simply incomplete without an elegant black saree. While you could go for sheer, sequin, or even a traditional black saree, the magic lies in the way you style it and who better than the Bollywood divas to seek saree styling inspiration from? Scroll on for 5 Bollywood-approved black saree looks you must bookmark for the season of weddings.
Katrina Kaif
Timeless, elegant, and effortlessly chic; Katrina’s black saree look portrays it all. All draped up in a statement black saree by Sabyasachi, Katrina definitely inspires us to pick black this wedding season. The saree features an elaborate black and gold sequin work, a ruffle border, and a matching sequin-based sleeveless blouse. Take cues from Katrina’s look and class up your look with chic accessories like drop earrings, statement rings, and gold bangles. For makeup and hair go with sleek straight hair, a subtle smokey eye, and pink lips.
Kiara Advani
The perfect blend of traditional and modern, Kiara Advani all dolled up in a Manish Malhotra monotone black saree is definitely a sight to behold. You can definitely pick this Kiara-approved black saree look for a wedding reception. If you want to recreate the simple yet standout saree look, pair your saree with a matching sleeveless blouse along with a statement necklace. Go for a gold-green kundan choker necklace to create a contrasting effect. Finish the look with a tiny black bindi, a glam face, and a sleek bun. Go for bare ears and nude lipstick to give it a Kiara-like subtle aesthetic.
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor has never failed to impress us with her saree look. When the actress stepped out in a classic black Sabyasachi saree, she definitely made heads turn. Borror this look from Karisma’s winning wardrobe for the next cocktail party you attend. The lightweight organza saree features subtle floral embroidery and an exquisite sequin border. Pair it with a sleeveless sequin blouse and gold-green statement earrings. Complete the look with makeup in coral tones and a sleek bun.
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora’s black saree from JADE by Monica and Karishma's collection is definitely the perfect black saree for the wedding season. The see-through black saree features floral and sequin embroidery with a statement waist-cinching belt. The classic saree is paired up with a long-sleeved matching blouse. To style your look the Malaika way, go for square-shaped earrings and sleek pulled-back hair.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty in an Anand Kabra saree shows us how to style your saree in a not-so-basic way. Take cues from Shilpa and style your classic black and gold saree in a vogue manner to make jaws drop. This saree look is perfect for a sangeet evening or a nighttime event. Make sure you pair your saree with a strappy red-black halter neck blouse to make the saree pop. Complete the look with a statement choker necklace, matching earrings, gold kadas, rings, and a bracelet. For makeup and hair, let your wavy hair down and go for a gorgeous glam face.
