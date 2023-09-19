Katrina Kaif to Tamannaah Bhatia: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Tarun Tahiliani‘s Instagrammable ethnic fits

Ganesh Chaturthi is a very auspicious day because it marks the arrival of lord Ganesha into our homes. this is why this special day is filled with a lot of love, devotion, appreciation, and of course, celebration. In the vibrant tapestry of Ganesh Chaturthi, where devotion and celebration intertwine, finding the perfect attire can be a delightful journey. And what better inspiration than the Bollywood divas who have graced this occasion with their Instagrammable ethnic ensembles, curated by the maestro himself, Tarun Tahiliani, who is known for his incomparable creativity, exquisite designs and of course, his fabulous quality.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at these beautiful outfits by the super beloved and celebrated designer. Are you ready?

5 times Tarun Tahiliani’s ethnic and elegant outfits blew our minds

Ananya Panday’s delicate sheer saree:

The gorgeous Dream Girl 2 actress was recently seen wearing a beyond-pretty and timeless moon-dust saree which is embellished with tiny floating flowers, and a hand-embroidered thread-work border. The classy diva chose to pair this ensemble with a real Swarovski encrusted bustier top. The talented Student of the Year 2 actress also paired it with a silver choker-like necklace with a matching ring and bracelet. Doesn’t she look undoubtedly magical?

Kriti Sanon’s dreamy printed saree:

The talented Adupurush actress was recently seen wearing a taupe-printed satin-organza saree which features classy embroidered borders with simply exquisite pearl tassels. She paired this with a chantilly lace full-sleeves blouse which has a sweetheart neckline and a matching border. The fabulous Dilwale actress further accessorized the outfit with small embellished hoop earrings and a matching ring. Doesn’t she look absolutely incomparable?

Katrina Kaif’s ivory Chikankari Anarkali:

The supremely talented Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress was recently seen wearing a pretty ivory-colored Anarkali suit made with practically weightless georgette, laden with chikankari embroidery. The pretty suit further features a deep v-neckline, bead-work embellished sleeves, and handcrafted geometric motifs inspired by l’timad-Ud-Daulah’s tomb. It was paired with a matching dupatta. She accessorized this with beautiful traditional statement earrings. Doesn’t she look beyond amazing?

Shilpa Shetty’s classy concept saree:

The talented Sukhee actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous salmon-colored modernized dual-tone dress-like signature concept saree which was entirely made of shot-chiffon. The gorgeous piece was further paired with a fluted sleeveless corset that features a stylized hem. The talented Dhadkan actress further accessorized this ensemble with a layered silver encrusted necklace with a beyond-pretty matching ring. Doesn’t this diva look beyond just dreamy?

Tamannaah Bhatia’s shimmery saree:

The talented Lust Stories 2 actress was recently seen wearing an exquisite oyster-colored shimmery silk saree which has been elevated with embellished gold brocade borders and bead-work. The talented Jailer actress paired this exquisite drape with a matching brocade blouse with puff sleeves and a sultry plunging, sweetheart neckline that added to the outfit’s overall allure. She accessorized this with a pearl choker-like necklace with a flower design and stud earrings. Doesn’t she look exquisite?

As we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, these impeccable outfits remind us that fashion is not just about clothing; it’s a canvas for self-expression, affection, and celebration. So, let the spirit of Lord Ganesha infuse your attire with style, grace, and Instagram-worthy charm. Embrace the festivities, embrace the beauty, and let Tarun Tahiliani’s creations be your guide on this auspicious day. Are you feeling inspired? So, which one of these outfits is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

