Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai: 7 couples who dazzled at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

The festival of lights is here and it definitely calls for a grand celebration. From meeting friends and families to dazzling in new outfits and relishing mouthwatering sweets, Diwali is all about love and light. After skipping parties for two years due to the pandemic, Bollywood celebs are back on track with their lavish celebration. On Thursday night, ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party at his residence and who's who of Bollywood made their presence in style. Here's looking at the celebrity couples like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, to rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who put their best fashion foot forward and made heads turn at Manish's bash:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Bollywood's IT couple, Vicky and Katrina are making sure to leave their fans gushing over them every time they step out. After making a starry entry at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party, the lovebirds were seen gracing Manish's party. Apart from dishing out major couple goals, VicKat was seen exuding festive outfit goals too. Vicky looked dapper in a black sherwani while Katrina opted for a blue embellished saree. Without going over the top with her look, Katrina chose to keep it simple and complete her look with a million-dollar smile.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Rakul, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Thank God with Sidharth and Ajay Devgn, was seen attending the party with her beau, Jackky. The actress was seen donning a floral lehenga with a pair of heavy jhumkas. While Jackky wore an ethnic outfit in shades of pink and black. The couple looked beautiful together.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya and Abhishek also made a rare appearance last night. They were seen in completely contrasting colours. Aishwarya looked like a dream in a pink embroidered sharara set and Abhishek was seen sporting a red traditional kurta with white pajamas. Whatever they wear, they always manage to complement each other. Agree?

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh The most lovable couple in B-town, Genelia and Riteish were seen flashing their charming smiles at the party. The actress stunned in a hot pink sheer saree paired with a matching strappy blouse. She wore matching accessories to complete her look. On the other hand, Riteish looked cool in a black printed sherwani.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra might have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, but their social media PDA, secret holidays and cryptic statements by their co-stars prove that they are madly in love. With Shahid Kapoor's latest statement about Kiara and Sid's marriage on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7, things have become pretty much clear. Though the rumoured couple didn't enter the party together but they surely made heads turn with their blingy and classy outfits. The actress wore a metallic saree with a strappy blouse and ditched the accessories. While Sid rocked a dark blue sherwani paired with an embroidered Nehru jacket. We can't wait to see their inside pictures and videos together!

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya and Aditya have become the hottest rumoured couple on the block currently. After their picture from Kriti Sanon's Diwali party surfaced on social media, the couple was seen making a starry entry at Manish's party last night. Their latest appearance has made their fans believe that they are dating each other. They even gave their Jodi a cute name, Adiya. Speaking of their outfits, the duo twinned in black. Aditya wore a black sherwani while Ananya rocked an embroidered bralette top with matching palazzo pants and an oversized jacket. Well, we can't wait to see more of them. What do you think of this new Jodi in town?

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene Madhuri never fails to charm her fans with her fashionable looks. This time, she wore a blue organza saree that came with shimmery embellishments and intricate detailing. While her husband Shriram wore an all-white sherwani to ring in the Diwali party.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor smile and pose together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash; Fans REACT