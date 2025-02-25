Katrina Kaif serves two simple ethnic looks in pink kurta set and ₹39k yellow chanderi ensemble at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 with her mother-in-law

Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s most renowned actresses, visited Mahakumbh with her mother-in-law. Along with taking a holy dip, she participated in the evening aarti, soaking in the mesmerizing surroundings. For these soulful experiences, she opted for ethnic outfits that were simple yet effortlessly elegant.

During her visit to an ashram at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, Katrina wore a minimal yet stunning pink kurta set from Lajjooc’s Summer 2024 collection. This elegant ensemble featured a round neckline with delicate white floral embroidery. The half-sleeves and loose fit added a touch of comfort to the stylish outfit. The kurta ended just above her knees, with intricate embroidery adorning the hem.

To create a monochrome look, the actress paired her kurta with matching pink pants, known for their ease of movement. She completed her ensemble with a sheer dupatta, gracefully draped over her shoulders.

When it came to styling, Katrina relied on her natural charm to make a lasting impression. She skipped accessories, allowing her outfit to take center stage, and embraced a no-makeup look that highlighted her natural beauty. Her long tresses, parted in the middle, cascaded past her shoulders. For footwear, she chose traditional juttis, adding a classic touch to her elegant attire.

Moving on to another look that defined her simplicity, Katrina Kaif opted for something bright for the evening aarti—and what better choice than yellow? She wore a stunning yellow Chanderi ensemble with intricate marodi embroidery from the same brand, priced at Rs 39,900. Similar to her pink kurta, this outfit featured a round neckline, half-sleeves, and a comfortable fit, with golden embroidery adorning the neckline.

She paired the kurta with matching yellow pants in a loose silhouette and gracefully covered her head with a dupatta. Keeping her look minimal yet striking, she left her hair open and completed the look with a red tikka on her forehead.

Katrina Kaif’s experience at Mahakumbh was truly a sight to behold. Her interaction with Swamiji at Parmarth Triveni Pushp Ashram and participation in the evening aarti reflected her deep respect for her religious duties. Additionally, her elegant kurta sets serve as the perfect inspiration for everyday wardrobes, effortlessly elevating any look with their timeless charm.