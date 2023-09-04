Katrina Kaif wears striking pastel Anamika Khanna anarkali and it is a perfect pick for intimate festivities

There's no doubting that Katrina Kaif aka Kat has mastered every fashion trend conceivable. Katrina has left no stone untouched in her fashion career, from wearing a gorgeous golden gown to Cannes to easily pulling off a traditional saree at an event. And just when we thought she couldn't possibly surprise us any further, she arrived in Kolkata on Sunday for a store launch event. The Phone Bhoot actress's arrival was the height of a fashion extravaganza with all eyes on her.

Katrina slayed the salmon pink anarkali kurta set

Katrina Kaif grasps how to turn heads when it comes to fashion. She recently embraced the beauty of an Anarkali kurta ensemble, which left our jaw touching the floor. This salmon-pink gown was embellished with elaborate gold threadwork, lending an air of grandeur to the ensemble. The high V-neckline with scalloped edging of lace gave drama and elegance to the overall design. The broad sleeves, which were adorned with beautiful needlework, added to the overall elegance of the ensemble. The Bang Bang actress's long and elegant form matched the Anarkali kurta nicely, making her seem lovely. She once again demonstrated why Anarkali kurtas are so popular.

Pairing up Anarkali kurta set with magical chandbalis

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress enchanted us with her mesmerizing appearance in a salmon pink anarkali kurta ensemble made by none other than Anamika Khanna. With the addition of classic fashioned chandbalis from Kalyan Jewellers, this magnificent ensemble was elevated to another level, giving a touch of regal splendor. Katrina's makeup was the right combination of subtlety and drama, with a nude base and a bit of enticing black eyeshadow that brought depth to her eyes. Daniel Bauer, the skilled makeup artist, was the genius behind her immaculate makeup. Katrina's ensemble was nothing short of spectacular, with each detail painstakingly selected, illustrating once again why she is a genuine fashion diva.

Set to be captivated by the lovely Ek Tha Tiger actress as she pulls off a traditional yet stylish outfit with adequate ease. Amit Thakur's hairdo included open-flowing locks with a sophisticated center division, providing a sense of elegance to her entire appearance. The black bindi gently put on her forehead added to the traditional mood of her outfit. Katrina's outfit was an achievement, exhibiting the ideal blend of elegance and glamour thanks to Ami Patel's skilled styling. Don't hesitate to draw inspiration from this stunning anarkali kurta combo and those magnificent traditional chandbalis. This vintage ensemble will make an impression at the upcoming wedding season. Believe us when we say that all eyes will be on you!

ALSO READ: Disha Patani looks magical in a regal silk dress with a luxurious Chanel bag; get details