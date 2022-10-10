Katrina Kaif's Alice and Olivia pantsuit is a party of print, glamour and style power; Yay or Nay?

Glamourous flower power meets fashion once again. In a month wherein we've all become extensive wearers of solely ethnic ensembles, looks like the chances to stand out a little or a lot if you're Katrina Kaif isn't impossible. After all, every ensemble brings out the best in us based on distinctive ways of styling to donning, it can be a fun fashion exercise. Soon to be lensed in a legion of outfits for the promotions of Phone Bhoot, her introductory look brought the pantsuit under the spotlight.

Katrina's file diaries are too secured with pantsuits. Stripes, sequins, you name it and there's an example out there. Straight out of her today's OOTD handbook, we saw the 39-year-old in a co-ordinated pantsuit. She's been the girl with a soft spot for floral prints, all colours, all kinds. And now, it is your turn to meet a new attire. It's never been easier to colour up and revisit a peak boss-edgy outfit.



While the rest of the world continues to squeeze in sarees for events from morning to night, you shift your style's gear and try a pantsuit for a party, lunch, or meeting. This outfit is such a star with red, pink, green, and black hues looking like a pretty pleaser. And as Katrina weighed in with this reference, we're going for it, for the print, for the fit, and for the entire appeal. Ami Patel chose an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet for Katrina which featured a Breann slim-cut, long-fitted, and single-breasted blazer with shoulder pads, lapels, and pockets.



Katrina got into a full stylish mode with the Rs. 45,344.20 blazer which was paired up with Rs. 27,203.72 high-waisted Olivia bootcut trousers. No dramatic accessories? No problem, here's how to spell classy better. The actress wore a top beneath her blazer and nude-toned pumps from Jimmy Choo to look uniform. Keep your earrings mini and gold. Your hair sheeny, and sleek, and your makeup glossy and smokey.