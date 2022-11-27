Katrina Kaif's Anita Dongre kurta set defines an incredible desi style slay; Yay or Nay?

Prepare for a pretty selfie and style game with a kurta set. A fresh airport look just hit us up and it's Katrina Kaif-approved. There's no telling when a new invite will have you expected for an event and this inspiration is worth many a curious check. We're done with our scrutiny and it's not hard to see why we want to introduce this ensemble to you. Kurtas are no longer the best-kept secret for making the best style showcase at weddings for these are as practical for travelling out and about.

There is currently a truckload of outfits that are tempting us and while we appreciate a closet upgrade, some just fail to impress and look like a non-glamorous fit. But a kurta just proves otherwise and will never let you down. We've lived far too long as believers of kurta's power to stay a winning classic forever. Read on to know why you and we need this ethnic attire for days.

Winter is kicking in harder with each passing day and jackets are climbing up the priority list. To get warm and jet off, you don't always need a sweatshirt or denim jacket. You may have an event to rush to in another city and you can travel hassle-free, comfortably, and pretty cosily in a kurta set. We told you, this Anita Dongre three-piece attire is everything.

Katrina Kaif looks radiant in a ethnic ensemble

The Aylin kurta is rich in deep-jewel tones like red and pink. The 39-year-old looked elegant as the Rs. 29,900 botanical printed outfit included a knee-length flowy kurta with three-quarter sleeves which had slits and a V mirror-work embellished neckline. Teamed up beautifully with straight-fit pants and a dupatta that tassels.



If an outstanding reference is what you came for, there's no need to look further than this edit for we have more to let you in what accessories to opt for. Katrina keeps it simple again with juttis and oversized black sunnies. You could also step up your look with silver jewellery and a sling bag. How about you tie up your hair into a high ponytail and swipe on a pink matte lipstick?

