Katrina Kaif's Callahan cardigan set is right for a cosy and chic flower power day; Does it cost a bomb?

Winter is all about going back to living the chic cardigan days. Some of us have no tolerance for how cold the weather can get and what could be a warmer fit than a cosy cardigan? Cardigans bear a certain impressive appearance just like your other outfits. At its best, a cardigan can add major zest to your regular outfit through its colours. Isn't this topic of major interest until we see a change in the new season? A new cardigan says hello and so does Katrina Kaif from the scenic 'Pahad'.

Honestly, isn't our mood board as packed as our social calendar right now? There shouldn't be a thing that could have a cardigan's place replaced for a staple that just cannot be forgotten. If you're keen on navigating a prettier December look, here's a non-boring lesson that arrived just yesterday. Get the Phone Bhoot actress's look now. For real, it's simple but you may want to get more than just a cardigan. Why can we not focus alone on the cardigan? This look is such a steal and you will know why.

Katrina's take on this trend has to do with a Callahan two-piece combo called 'Meg'. Ready and set for more details? Shop from Revolve for Rs. 7,600.69. When a fashionable look and a flowery take become key, get it from a cotton-curated strappy crop top and a full-sleeved cardigan with ribbed trims and front button closure. The knitted ensemble was donned by the Bollywood actress with denim.

Katrina Kaif in Callahan combo looks twice the chic

It's a gift that we have plenty of options to style this flower-rich outfit. Take black jeans, white shorts, and denim skirts and some of us just love a good layer over a dress so that's when a cardigan could be used. Looks like Katrina kept her off-duty look un-accessorised and so can you. If need be, carry a backpack or a sling to round off your casual look. Who needs extra when minimalism is still in? Her hairdo looks effortlessly perfect with a middle part. How about a luscious-looking gloss for your lips? Need a tad bit of colour ? Nude brown would do the trick.