Katrina Kaif’s easy-breezy blue maxi dress offers a refreshing twist on airport fashion

Out of all the glamorous Bollywood couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have never failed to leave heads turning. Recently clicked at the airport, they yet again presented an effortless look that made heads turn all over. Katrina Kaif served a fresh airport look in a blue maxi dress, which defined airport fashion. Let’s take a closer look at her dress.

Spotted at the airport recently, Katrina looked effortlessly chic in a gorgeous blue maxi, making the cut between comfort and chicness. This actress, famous for her flawless style, really nailed this airport look with a dress reeking of comfort and elegance.

The blue dress sported fine white prints sprinkled over the surface that added a playful yet elegant touch to the dress. The bodice fitted very well and perfectly matched the figure, while the skirt flowed beautifully, creating a relaxed and feminine silhouette that allowed her to move easily.

The ruffle detail on the square neckline gave this dress a delicate, romantic touch that will make it lovely. Puff sleeves were then added to the dress for volume and drama, making it look effortlessly stylish without looking overdone. A hem just brushing the ankles finished off this lovely design.

She shunned heavy ornaments and embraced a minimalist, clean approach. She wore a black pair of sunglasses with the dress, adding a cool touch and sophistication to the airport look. Her footwear was simple crisscross sandals, which complemented the dress beautifully, keeping the vibe laid-back yet stylish.

The Tiger 3 actress’ makeup was beautifully minimal, focusing on the essentials. A light touch of pink lip balm added just the final touch to her otherwise natural and fresh look. Katrina kept her hair sleek and tied back into a neat ponytail, keeping it with her pretty but practical style given her travels.

Whenever Katrina Kaif is spotted at an airport, she tries to teach us to keep it simple yet elegant. By using just a little makeup and very few accessories, she shows that sometimes the key to a standard look is in the details. Katrina's minimalist style proves yet again that less can really be more, especially when you are traveling.

