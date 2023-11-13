Katrina Kaif's home bound Diwali puja glamor speaks volumes in floral white saree

Katrina Kaif nailed her Diwali look in a gorgeous golden saree, proving her great sense of style yet again. But the fashionista didn't stop there. She chose a more tranquil and beautiful look for the Diwali Pooja. She dazzled everyone with a lovely white saree with exquisite floral designs. White emanated purity and tranquility, perfectly expressing the essence of the important event. The Phone Bhoot fame, with her elegant demeanor and ethereal beauty, understands how to make a statement, whether in brilliant gold or quiet white.

Stay tuned as we decode the Tiger 3 actress’ Diwali Pooja ensemble and prepare to be inspired by her classic fashion choices.

Katrina Kaif’s sheer white saree with pretty floral print

The Baar Baar Dekho star stole the limelight this Diwali puja in a stunning white saree combination. This one-of-a-kind and fascinating style was one-of-a-kind. The sheer white saree was a piece of art in and of itself, with a gorgeous floral print all over it. The lovely flower motif gave the outfit a sense of refinement and delicacy. Katrina paired the saree with a similar sleeveless bustier with a V-neckline and the same flower design. The saree's delicate border lace was a work of art in and of itself, with elaborately woven designs that provided a touch of refinement. It's no surprise that this gorgeous saree was created by none other than Sabyasachi, a renowned fashion designer.

More about Katrina’s Diwali pooja look

When it comes to simple accessories, the Tiger Zinda Hai fame understands how to pull them off easily. She showed off her amazing elegance yet again during the Diwali puja by accessorizing her ears with gorgeous golden drop earrings. Her overall look was enhanced by the simplicity of these earrings. But it did not end there. Katrina chose silver bangles, but instead of stacking them, she chose to wear only two. This simple yet powerful option demonstrated how to emanate beauty by embracing the less-is-more attitude. These stunning earrings and bangles were from Sabyasachi Jewellery and Jadau Jewellery, exhibiting the ideal balance of classic and contemporary designs. Of course, the Bang Bang actress’ stylist, Ami Patel, deserves credit for creating this magnificent look that displayed her inherent sense of elegance and class.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress’ makeup was basic and understated, with a light base that allowed her inherent beauty to show through. The emphasis was on her eyes, which were enhanced by mascara-filled lashes. Daniel Bauer, her makeup artist, added a light pink lipstick that wonderfully suited her entire appearance. Amit Thakur, her hairdresser, simply groomed her hair. The Bharat fame chose casually styled loose locks with a middle division for a laid-back yet elegant look. This simple approach to makeup and hair complemented her patterned saree brilliantly, demonstrating how simplicity can rock the home pooja look.

Did you like this gorgeous floral printed white drape look? Let us know in the comments section below.

