Katrina Kaif's Isabel Marant midi dress brings back the floral fever effortlessly; Guess its price

If you see a fashion crowd flocking toward dresses this December, this is the ultimate evidence that these are a step above other ensembles. Ain't a favourite on the red carpet alone, dresses are getting voted up to the fullest and we are here with a foresight into your next look. It's as though we've planned out something chic for you already. As we unveil this latest look of Katrina Kaif's, let us also take a minute more to see what makes it a total top-hitter.

You could be ever ahead of the fashion curve or sometimes straight at the wayside, and to come across that one modish dress could feel like trouble and a half. It didn't even take an overlong of digging for us to find you this beautiful thing. We can't speak for you but for us, our fantasy hasn't changed a bit, we can't move over floral print and its sheer elegance just as the Phone Bhoot actress.

Put a hold on the same old black and red dresses for a Christmas party just so you could have more colours to don and love. This will ensure to make your going-out look that much nattier. So many flowers, so perfect. Bollywood's latest Govinda Naam Mera release had its screening organised yesterday for which celebrities showed up to cheer as guests. Katrina too was present as she stood to strike a happy and cutesy pose with the movie's hero and her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif looks pretty in a floral Isabel Marant ruched dress

The 39-year-old stunning girl wore a midi dress from Isabel Marant which took us quite close to the memory of her Yves Saint Laurent mini dress. She loves a medley of flowers and colours together, we guess. The velvet dress is totally winning out on Net-A-Porter as it made it to the category of 'sale'. So, get yours at a revised and trimmed price of Rs. 98,328. This Gilabi ensemble has a ruched bodice and cuffs.

It also made way for a stronger and spiffier appeal with the multi-coloured prints of flowers, V neckline, the drape, and the high-low hem. Trust it to complement your figure as it defines a great body-hugging fit. Are you a boots person this winter? Katrina's holographic and strappy stilettos were as colourful as her one-piece outfit. Her look for last night included hoop earrings, a straight hairdo, and pretty dewy makeup.