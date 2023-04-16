Katrina Kaif's Isabel Marant t-shirt is coolest to the core with her cargo pants; Check out its cost

Missing in action? Definitely not anymore. Katrina Kaif jetted off with Vicky Kaushal in March and the couple returned to Mumbai recently. Back to the media's limelight and routines, the Phone Bhoot actress stopped the traffic at the airport in a likeable way. Hope your approach to styling looks in Spring is as t-shirt powered as her travel getup. Better remember that Summer will be a bit too hot and tees are boon.

There is nothing more fascinating to us than picking out t-shirt references for you all every day. Katrina hasn't styled her tee with a pair of denim and that's why replicating this look will be worth your time and effort. With the word effort, we do not mean shopping forever. Just a few basics can wind up your looks. Can you believe that her T-shirt costs Rs. 18,578.93? A little luxury with a big price tag but a concern to be swept under the carpet because the fit is so good.

Katrina Kaif looks comfortably well-dressed

Who said basic T-shirts are not perfect? Katrina's Isabel Marant charcoal-grey-hued piece from the French fashion designer's brand's Étoile collection which is super new consisted of a crew neck, and a graphic print with coconut trees too - vacation plans, where art thou?

While the cotton-made t-shirt already gets an A+ from us for its short sleeves and as well as colours, it is how she styled her straight-hem number that makes it incredibly modern and chic.

The 39-year-old opted for cargo pants which had hems with drawstrings for closures. To nab you a couple more compliments, think about these three accessories. Katrina Kaif accessorised her ensemble with suede boots, tinted sunglasses and a printed mask to complete her look.

To make it entirely sporty, replace boots with sneakers instead. Yes to her ponytail and jewellery-free look.

