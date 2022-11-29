Katrina Kaif’s ivory kurta set paired with Fizzy Goblet juttis are desi glam goals

Katrina Kaif has always been a fashion icon, however lately the actress’s wardrobe is gravitating towards graceful ethnic silhouettes and we are not complaining. Recently stepped out at the Mumbai airport, Katrina Kaif was spotted flaunting her desi glam in an ivory white embellished kurta set which she paired with a bright-hued dupatta and a stunning pair of designer juttis. Scroll on as we decode the actress’s complete look.

Katrina Kaif’s ivory kurta set paired with Fizzy Goblet juttis

Channeling her inner Punjabi kudi, for her latest airport look, Katrina Kaif slipped into a fuss-free ivory-gold silk kurta that featured a relaxed-fit silhouette, a stunning v-neckline, and intricate gold work around it along with matching work in gold at the hem and sleeves. The kurta was paired with matching ivory-gold trousers that featured matching embroidery on the hem. Katrina’s all-white look was paired with a statement-making orange dupatta enriched with gold embroidery that definitely managed to add a regal touch to her ensemble. Katrina went with the one-side free drape style to flaunt the bright and beautiful dupatta. She let her gorgeous ethnic ensemble take the centre stage and stuck to just a pair of oversized sunglasses and a pair of glitzy ethnic juttis by her go-to label called Fizzy Goblet. The stunning pair of juttis is approximately worth Rs 2,990.00 that features intricate hand embroidery in both gold and silver tones.

For her makeup and hair, the actress went with her signature wavy hair and a no-makeup makeup look that featured pink glossy lips and a dewy face. Take cues from the style diva and pull off an effortless comfort-fit kurta set the next time you step out.

