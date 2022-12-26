Katrina Kaif’s Olivia Von Halle pajama set is the height of a comfortably-cute look; Check out its price

Christmas was indeed sweet and cosy. That's the thing about December, it becomes a constant course of learning and unlearning tips that are best for you to get your style sharpened. Let's hear it for ensembles that are still the coolest and hottest eye candies: dresses, pajamas, midriff-flossing tops, skirts, boots, and more. Let no cracks of blunder come in the way of your style and for that, you have us to show you the hits of the season. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal just jetted off this morning and they looked the cosiest. And, if we have anything to say about the Phone Bhoot actress's look, she is a notable fan of pajamas.

The Bollywood actress probably considers pajamas as the comforter of the highest order and her approach to airport style is something that we admire. Who doesn't love to travel light? There is no way we can just make a single purchase henceforth for we've had our eyes on her green and white two-piece set from Victoria Beckham. Here's a cute gaze and it looks too holiday-ready. Christmassy colours, anyone? Mint this co-ordinated set from Olivia Von Halle. Made for the Resort 2023 collection, Katrina's satin silk and ruby red outfit prove prints stand a chance always. The floral screen print is colourful and prettily placed which makes it a topic of interest.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in cool ready-to-fly looks

Her collared shirt consists of ivory piped silk trims, a collar, a pocket, and long sleeves. The 39-year-old clubbed it with straight-fit pants. She styled the Rs. 49,400 'Lila Sylva' combo to look ultra-casual and stylishly sporty with white sneakers, and black circular tinted sunnies.

Vicky's travel tone was rather white and blue. The Govinda Naam Mera actor rocked a white collared shirt. Another white shirt, anyone? Count us in and you can join as well. Basics are ever-needed. He styled it with blue ripped jeans and accessorised with lace-up shoes, black sunglasses, and a baseball cap.