Katrina Kaif’s stunning Diwali looks for you to recreate the next festive season

Katrina Kaif is one of the most stunning actresses in Bollywood. There are no double thoughts about the fact that she is a beauty queen and has always been one. The Phone Bhoot actress believes in comfortable yet chic dressing and always manages to make heads turn with her fashion game. Although she is a slayer in whatever outfits she wears but traditional attire hits differently and all the Katrina fans will agree to this. Since the festive season is around, Kat has been blessing our feeds with some of the best ethnic looks at several Diwali parties. We bring to you some of her best looks. Stunner in red

Red is such a beautiful colour and it can never go wrong during festival time. Katrina Kaif wore a red coloured saree and looked like a firecracker herself. She wore a red saree with golden work on it and had a thin golden border. The actress kept her hair open, wore big gold jhumkas and completed her look with minimal makeup. Her smoky eyes and dewy makeup and pulpy lips make her look jaw-dropping. A simple yet outstanding look in which Katrina shines like a diva.

Black sheer saree Is there anyone who does not look good in black? Well, at least it is the favourite colour of all girls and you would find tons of black outfits in every girl’s wardrobe. Katrina sizzled in a blingy sheer black saree. She wore a sheer saree from the renowned designer Sabyasachi. Her saree featured a finely ruffled border extended along the pallu and a sexy blouse featuring a deep plunging neckline. Mrs Kaushal accessorized the saree with a pair of statement earrings, two sets of thick bangles, and a striking ring. She kept her hair open with a centre partition to amp up her evening look. She opted for smoky eyes yet again and looked sensuous in this ensemble.

Katrina’s golden saree Katrina has often made us fall in love with her looks especially when she drapes a saree. Diwali was one such ocassion when we saw her in several wonderful saree looks and each look stood out from the others. In the picture which she shared last night with Vicky Kaushal to wish her fans on Diwali, she chose a gold-hued drape replete with sequins. Stripes of sequin were splayed all over the nine yards which, we must add, also complemented the sparkling Diwali vibes. She rocked the saree with a strappy metallic blouse. For accessories, she maintained a fine balance between minimal and effective. She sported a heavy pair of multi-hued bejewelled earrings, a statement ring and a pair of traditional kada bangles.