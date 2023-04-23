Katrina Kaif's Tarun Tahiliani Anarkali suit is fantastically ethnic and elegant; Check out its cost

To trust and to wear. The subject for the day explains how Katrina Kaif's Anarkali fabulousness can be the newest addition to your peach-filled closet. The pre-stages of accepting and entering the bliss of peach have stretched our tenure with ethnic style impressively and this, of course, is what we should very well see commonly. Celebrities too have clocked in countless numbers of Anarkalis into their style over the years and months. So, why do we love it again? Would you not spot a classy Anarkali even from the bird's-eye view angle?

Yesterday when the Bollywood actress donned a designer-made attire for Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid celebration, we received our first point of sartorial view on what went into putting her look together. You can follow our leads today which will have a couple more dos and no don'ts. You're welcome for we know this second point of view from our lens will be of absolute benefit to you.

Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a Tarun Tahiliani attire

If Katrina's desi look is any indication, we have to set the record a little too straight on the Anarkali hype. Racked up votes rampantly and famously, an Anarkali gets most worn to festive bashes and weddings. Katrina too did the same in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit. A great ensemble is functional and stylishly created.

To mirror elegance as the Phone Bhoot actress, opt for this Rs. 749,900 creation. Most importantly, it was a two-piece suit. A two-piece Chikankari suit, to be accurate. Woah, we had no idea we would be enticed by a no-overly-vibrant attire. Sometimes all you need is to look at all versions of glow - the monotoned, the neon, the minimal, the maximal.

Katrina's maxi-length Anarkali kurta entailed long sleeves, a V neckline fashioned in a two-tiered pattern, sequin embroidery and pearl-powered royalty. It had two broad borders and was teamed with a dupatta. All in all, this can look stellar in IRL, too. There is more luck with this outfit. Do you know how? The website has mentioned that this combo is sold with a churidar.

Designed to light up one's look and fabricated with silk georgette, this ensemble was chosen for the 39-year-old by Ami Patel. She jewelled up her getup for the night with rings and Diamantina Fine Jewels' chaandbali earrings. Whether we give you a close-up or an image photographed from a distance, juttis needs no special introduction. Always a thing of major intent and interest, one can never have a dull moment with any pair of juttis. The diva rocked an embroidered set from Fizzy Goblet which explains why we cannot think beyond. Found no handbag here? Have your favourite bag and hope you show us it is nothing but an example of gold. Both allure and colour.

Katrina sported her signature hairstyle but we are a fan of her satin-finish makeup. A deep-hued eyeshadow but pink for lips was what blew our minds away. Are you a no-glow kind of makeup person? Keep your look matte. Simple!

Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments section.

