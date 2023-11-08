Katrina Kaif's unapologetic love for Sabyasachi lehenga as she channels old-world glamor at Diwali party

Some amazing Diwali parties are underway as the holiday season approaches, and let us tell you, the fashion game is on fire! Katrina Kaif is one diva who knows how to steal the spotlight. The Tiger 3 actress recently attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali celebration, and she looked great in her exquisite floral lehenga style. The blend of colors and elaborate motifs was stunning. Katrina certainly understands how to make the most of any situation, and her sense of style demonstrates that she is always on point.

Do you want to know where the Sooryavanshi star acquired her lovely deep brown blouse with her pretty multi-colored lehenga? We've got you covered! Let’s delve into the details and decipher this stunning ensemble.

The Bharat fame never disappoints when it comes to creating a fashion statement. The Zero actress recently wore a gorgeous floral lehenga style in an earthy hue that left everyone impressed. The lehenga was highlighted by a deep brown top that grabbed the show. It emanated elegance and charm with long sleeves and a jeweled collar.

The delicate stitching on the embellished neckline, however, made it truly stand out, giving the impression that the Thugs Of Hindostan actress was wearing a lovely necklace. The remainder of the top was simple, enabling the needlework to shine. It was a brilliant style that brought a bit of glitz to the whole appearance.

Sabyasachi created the Tiger Zinda Hai fame's gorgeous lehenga outfit! Ami Patel styled the look to perfection.

More about the look!

The Jagga Jasoos star understands how to attain that ideal balance when it comes to accessorizing her exquisite lehenga style. The Baar Baar Dekho actress accessorized her ensemble with a set of gorgeous dangling earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery. Allow us to tell you how they were an ideal match to her top's heavy neckline. The earrings lent a sense of refinement to the whole outfit with elaborate patterns and a hint of glitter.

What's intriguing is that the Fitoor fame didn't feel the need to wear a necklace, which is understandable. Her top's heavy neckline spoke for itself and didn't need any more embellishment. It's all about making wise decisions, and Katrina nailed it with her accessory game for this look.

The Phantom star’s makeup was all about soft elegance and easy beauty for her look. The Bang Bang actress’ foundation makeup was immaculate, giving her a natural and bright glow. Smudged eyeliner and kohl eye makeup were used to highlight her mesmerizing eyes, producing a seductive and mesmerizing appearance. The look was finished with a hint of light pink lipstick, which added a delicate flash of color to her lips.

The Dhoom 3 actress added a black bindi, which brought a classic and exquisite touch to the whole look. Her hairstyle was sleek and straight with a center partition, allowing her locks to flow freely in all their magnificence.

Did you fall in love with Katrina Kaif's deep brown blouse combined with the magnificent multi-hued lehenga, or was it the charming neckline? Was it the color scheme or the beautiful embroidery around the neckline that drew you in? Leave a comment below and tell us which part of her outfit you liked most.

