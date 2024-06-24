Keerthy Suresh aims at scoring brownie points with her taupe-colored outfit & bow earrings

Keerthy Suresh is known for her versatility in fashion, rocking both traditional and modern styles with grace. The Mahanati actress is often seen making sartorial choices with silhouettes and bold colors. From rocking a lime-colored pantsuit to donning a vivacious red saree, Keerthy makes fashion look effortless.

Recently, we spotted this new-age style icon making a statement in yet another understated color and slaying in it like nobody’s business. Serving a boss babe vibe in a taupe brown blazer skirt ensemble, Ms. Suresh looked exquisite and how.

Keerthy Suresh looks glamorous in an underrated taupe-colored ensemble

Sultry, stylish, and statement-worthy is everything we think of Keerthy Suresh’s recent look. Donning a sophisticated blazer ensemble, this diva put her best foot forward and channeled boss babe vibes. This ultra-stylish outfit was from a modern Indian clothing label by the name Esha Arora.

Styled by Archa Mehta, Keerthy opted for the brand’s Brown Blazer Skirt Set from the Zuhur collection. The outfit was expertly crafted to deliver a polished look, thanks to the blazer and skirt amalgamation.

This satin ensemble consisted of a taupe brown blazer slightly inclined towards giving off an oversized look. It was paired with a strappy bustier and a sleek pencil skirt with delicate pearl detailing. The skirt also has a back slit that adds a touch of sophistication, making it fit for every occasion from formal events to date nights.

The Aari work embroidery all over the outfit featured floral motifs bedazzled further with sequins and pearl drops. This stunning outfit comes with a price tag of INR 39,901.

Here’s how Keerthy accessorized her look with the right amount of bling

Not just her outfits, but Keerthy’s attention to detail can also be seen in the chic accessories she picks to accentuate her outfits to the next level. Her ability to mix and match her outfit with the right kind of accessories is certainly inspiration-worthy.

While her stunning taupe brown blazer skirt set was aiming for the perfect glam, Keerthy took it up a notch with a pair of stunning earrings from Amama Jewels. The brand’s Liana Bow Earrings In Champagne Gold were cheery on the cake as they added the right oomph factor to her look. Exuding opulence, these bow earrings with a pearl drop were priced at INR 4,000.

For her footwear, this Sarkaru Vaari Paata actress opted for a Ferragamo New Vara plate low-heel pump priced at INR 81,821 (USD 980). She styled it with a Franck Muller 3000 MSC LVD3 watch encrusted with diamonds.

She added a pair of fashionable black sunglasses with golden detailing from The Gentleman's Community’s vintage collection priced at approximately INR 20,599.

With her curly hair tied up in a messy bun, Keerthy looked scintillating. She opted for a matte base for her makeup topped with brown lipstick and tons of mascara with a smokey eye look.

Keerthy Suresh’s playful approach to fashion, along with her ability to adapt her style to every occasion, makes her a trendsetter.

What do you think of Keerthy Suresh’s stunning look? Comment down below and let us know.

