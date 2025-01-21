Keerthy Suresh gives airport fashion a street-style spin in the white tee and denim cargo pants

Keerthy Suresh, the diva who makes casual looks glamorous, set a high bar for travel outfit goals at the airport, this time with her latest airport look. Spotted and photographed at the terminal, she once more showed that it is possible to endure long flights without forgoing fashion. Her street-style-inspired outfit is not just stylish, but it screams comfort first, and that’s all we need. Let’s see what Keerthy was wearing.

Keerthy kept it simple but stylish with a crisp white T-shirt featuring half sleeves and a classic crewneck. It lent an effortless freshness to the overall look. The denim cargo pants she teamed up with were, of course, the outfit's statement piece. Multiple pockets on the pants didn't add up just to some cool utilitarian touch; they made the outfit travel-friendly, too.

The actress wore a basic, stylish black outfit with a basic top and fitted pants. A black cap, accessorizing with sportiness, complemented her outfit, whereas the bag slung over her shoulder with studs gave her the right amount of glamour needed. She also had her black sneakers, keeping her airport look easy and comfortable.

Keerthy opted for subtle makeup, letting her natural beauty speak for itself. She kept it minimal with kohl-rimmed eyes and soft nude lipstick. Her straight and flowing hair added an effortless touch to the overall look, making it clear that she knows how to stay stylish without going overboard.

Keerthy Suresh's airport look is chic and can be styled similarly for countless occasions. Wear it on a casual day out, running errands, or on a coffee date with friends. Because of its comfort and style, it works well for travel, whether flying or on a road trip. The look also works well for low-key date nights, concerts, and quick hangouts. With a good blend of sporty and edgy, it is a good pick for casual days that need a touch of glam.

Keerthy’s airport outfit shows you can enjoy comfort and style—why not embrace both? The next time you’re getting ready for a long journey, consider her approach and tap into your inner street-style queen. Wishing you safe travels, fashion lovers!

