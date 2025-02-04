Keerthy Suresh in Ekaya’s ivory silk saree proves it’s a forever kind of fashion, perfect for every mood

One of the most talented and gorgeous actresses, Keerthy Suresh, not only stands out for her acting but also for her elegant style. At the event last night, the actress ditched western wear and opted for traditional attire—in her case, a saree, which is always evergreen and perfect for any occasion. Let’s break down her entire look.

Taking social media by storm, Keerthy Suresh posted jaw-dropping pictures in her saree. She wore an ivory silk saree from the Ekaya collection. The saree was beautifully adorned with intricate golden details along the hem and featured classic traditional motifs throughout. She gracefully draped it around her body, with the pleats visible in the front and the pallu elegantly arranged over her shoulder. One side of the pallu cascaded over her arms, adding a perfect feminine touch to her appearance.

Adding bold vibes with elegance, the actress styled her saree with a thin-strap blouse. The printed fabric blouse, featuring a deep neckline, added a modern twist to her timeless charm.

This ivory silk saree is perfect for turning heads at family gatherings and is also an ideal outfit for wedding celebrations.

In terms of accessories, Keerthy embraced an entirely traditional and classic style. The golden, traditional round earrings and the South Indian-style mangalsutra on her neck showcase that the actress remains grounded in her roots and loves to embrace them with pride. Her accessories were kept minimal yet impactful, tying every detail together.

The Baby John actress opted for makeup that embraced minimal effort. Starting with a flawless base achieved with a few drops of concealer and foundation, she enhanced her glow with blush, brown-toned eyeshadow, long lashes, and nude lipstick. The highlighter accentuated her sharp facial features.

Her hair truly became the showstopper. She styled it with a side partition and added waves for extra volume and shine.

Keerthy Suresh’s saree look proves that you don’t always need something new—sometimes it’s the old charm that creates a stand-out appearance. Her ivory silk saree, paired with the bold blouse and understated makeup, doesn’t scream for attention—yet it effortlessly commands it. And that is what we call modern chic with timeless appeal.