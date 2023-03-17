Keerthy Suresh is 'blooming bold' in Varun Bahl strapless jumpsuit with a corset bodice worth Rs 2 Lakh

Keerthy Suresh, who has geared up for the release of Nani co-starrer Dasara, yet again gives us fresh weekend fashion inspo like no other. She is an absolute fashionista at heart and loves experimenting with her style statement. Her latest few looks are proof that Keerthy is stepping out of her comfort zone not only with her role in the films but also in fashion choices.

For another promotional event for Dasara, Keerthy opted for a heavily embroidered strapless jumpsuit with a corset bodice by Varun Bahl. Worth Rs 2 Lakhs approx, the jumpsuit gave a mix of modern and desi vibes, enhanced with sequins, stones, and floral thread embroidery. It has all over intricate floral embroidery, especially in jewel tones of red and green.

Styled by Archa Mehta, Keerthy Suresh wore this perfect cocktail night outfit with a choker and matching earrings. On the beauty front, the Mahanati actress went with glam makeup, highly contoured cheeks, smokey eyes and shimmery lip colour. She tied her hair in a messy high bun.

Keerthy Suresh's look is a perfect blend of comfort and style together. The stunner has dropped major fashion cues yet again.

Keerthy Suresh in Varun Bahl

