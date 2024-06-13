Keerthy Suresh is the perfect bridesmaid to her sister in a pale pink silk saree and we are pinning it right away

Just as it is important for the bride to look beautiful at the wedding, it’s equally important for the bridesmaid to look her best. A wedding day is a special event for the bride, but it is just as significant for the bridesmaid because she is celebrating her sister’s or best friend’s special day.

If you have a wedding coming up and you have to play the role of bridesmaid, take cues from actress Keerthy Suresh. Recently, she attended her cousin's wedding and shared pictures of herself having fun at the event. However, what caught our attention was her stunning saree. Let’s break down her look for you which you can pin if you have a wedding scheduled.

Keerthy Suresh’s latest look

Keerthy Suresh wore a pale pink saree from designer Kshitij Jalori. Her saree, crafted from luxurious silk fabric, had a natural sheen that added to its elegance. The design on the saree was golden but in a very subtle way, adding to its elegance.

The Baby John actress wore the saree with a sleeveless velvet blouse in the same colour, thus creating a good harmonised, and rich appearance. She draped the saree in a conventional manner which added a classic charm to her ensemble.

Whether you are a bridesmaid, a close relative, or a guest, Keerthy’s saree is perfect for wedding ceremonies and receptions. Her saree with luxurious silk fabric makes it a fitting choice for such auspicious events.

Apart from weddings, festivals like Diwali, Durga Puja, and Ganesh Chaturthi are perfect occasions to don a saree like this. The colour and subtle prints of the saree add a festive touch, making it suitable for celebrations.

Keerthy’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Siren actress opted for a gold choker set and matching earrings, adding traditional grace. She sported black sunglasses which gave her traditional attire a fun twist.

Her make-up was done in a soft palette of pinks, featuring blushed cheeks, soft pink lipstick, and micro bindi, enhancing her natural beauty. She tied her hair in a bun adorned with baby-breath flowers, completing her graceful appearance.

For those women who are to be bridesmaids at a wedding soon, here are tips from the lovely actress Keerthy Suresh. The beautiful saree she wore during the wedding demonstrates how vital it is for bridesmaids to appear presentable.

Her beautiful saree and overall look make it clear that bridesmaids can shine too. This emphasises the importance of their role and the joy they bring to the celebration.

