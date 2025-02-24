Keerthy Suresh lights up the night in ₹2.45 lakh Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna emerald gown with a bold silhouette

Keerthy Suresh got married to her boyfriend on December 12, 2024. After two months of marital bliss, the actress is now sharing glimpses of their fun-filled celebrations. Recently, she dropped a series of pictures from their cocktail night, where she danced her heart out, shining like a star in a shimmery green gown designed in a modern style with a flattering silhouette. Here are the details of her stunning ensemble.

Keerthy Suresh recently took to her social media handle to share exciting footage from the cocktail night, where she looked mesmerizing in a fishtail gown by renowned designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The gown came with a price tag of Rs 2,45,000. The emerald dress made a statement with its shimmering sequins, halter-neck style for a trendy twist, cut-out waist detail, and a thigh-high slit adding a bold edge. Cinched at the waist and flaring at the bottom, the dress accentuated the actress’s figure while also allowing ease of movement.

Keerthy Suresh’s cocktail night ensemble may come with a hefty price tag, but it undoubtedly tops the list of perfect evening outfits. You can style it smartly with the right accessories—just like the actress did.

To create a mesmerizing look, she chose striking jewelry. Her ears were adorned with statement drop earrings featuring emerald jewels, while elegant rings added the perfect touch to her fingers, making for an ultimate, show-stealing appearance.

Advertisement

For an absolutely flawless look, Keerthy enhanced her beauty with stunning makeup glam. Her eyes featured an enchanting allure with a stroke of kajal, smokey eyeshadow, and long lashes. Her cheekbones were highlighted with a pink-hued blush and a radiant highlighter, while her lips were enhanced with a nude glossy lipstick.

Her hair was parted in the middle, styled in voluminous loose waves that cascaded past her shoulders. Finally, she completed her glamorous look with strappy heels.

Keerthy Suresh’s fashion choices were bold and undeniably stunning. With her emerald gown, exquisite accessories, flawless makeup, and elegant hairstyle, she exuded pure glamour—and she proudly displayed it.