Keerthy Suresh looks every bit of a desi diva in green and yellow kurta set, priced at Rs 45,800

Keerthy Suresh effortlessly flaunted her sartorial prowess, leaving everyone in awe. This Pongal, the actress shared her festive look, which was truly eye-catching. Her green suit set was nothing short of splendid, sending a strong message that festive fashion is all about color, class, and a touch of surprise. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore.

The actress chose a stunning green suit set from Raji Ramiq, which perfectly defined festive glam. From head to toe, her outfit was elegant, traditional, and brimming with style.

Keerthy wowed in an exquisite bottle-green embroidered silk kurta featuring intricate Pitta work, Dabka, and Resham art. It was a beautiful blend of contemporary and traditional elements. The sleeveless design of the kurta added a chic touch while exuding graceful charm.

Matching embroidered pants complemented the gorgeous kurta, maintaining a sophisticated and polished look. But here’s the showstopper: a satin yellow crepe dupatta with hand-embroidered scalloped borders. The rich green and vibrant yellow combination created a stunning ensemble, elevating the entire outfit and giving it a festive feel. Her ensemble is priced at Rs 45,800.

It wasn’t just the dress that caught our attention—the Baby John actress' accessories were the perfect finishing touches! She opted for studded earrings and a classic mangalsutra, which gave her overall look a traditional yet modern vibe. The simplicity and elegance of the jewelry complemented the magnificence of her outfit beautifully.

Keerthy Suresh's signature makeup was all about sophistication. Soft eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, and nude lips exuded understated elegance, making a beauty statement. Her hair was styled classically, with a middle part and soft curls, adding to her timeless appeal.

From her impeccable outfit to her accessories and flawless beauty, Keerthy nailed the festive look with elegance, proving once again that she’s the queen of both style and tradition. If you’re looking for Pongal inspiration, look no further than this diva who effortlessly blends heritage with a modern twist.

