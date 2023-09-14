Keerthy Suresh makes your hearts skip a beat as she redefines charm in timeless black and white striped saree

Black and white stripes have become a timeless fashion style that transcends boundaries. While this pattern is frequently seen in modern garments such as wrapped skirts or jackets, the question of how to combine it into traditional wear has emerged. Look no further than the lovely Keerthy Suresh, who demonstrates how to wear black and white stripes in a classic yet attractive manner. This South Indian beauty wore a black and white striped saree, showcasing how this traditional design can be tailored to any look.

Keerthy Suresh dons the classy black and white print in a traditional way

The Rang De actress' choice of a black and white striped silk satin crepe saree demonstrates her exquisite taste. This elegant sculpture by Kshitij Jalori oozes beauty and grace. With its complex design and rich texture, it's no surprise that this saree costs Rs 27,800.

Keerthy Suresh dons this combination with ease, illustrating that investing in quality items can boost any appearance. Her black and white striped saree was combined with a plunging neckline top with large straps.

Keerthy Suresh opts for a large accessory for this ensemble

Suhani Pittie's Mirage On The Moon Earrings, valued at Rs. 6,500, became the center point of her whole outfit as she decked herself with them. These earrings, with their heavenly appeal, gave the Kasara actress a sense of supremacy and added a touch of ethereal beauty to her overall look. It's evident that these striking accessories helped elevate her fashion game, making a lasting impact on everyone who saw her.

Every detail matters in the realm of fashion, from the clothes to the haircut and cosmetics. And, the Mahanti actress' most recent look demonstrated the power of a well-curated outfit.

Hairstylist Swapnil Kashid pulled out the inherent beauty of Keerthy Suresh's face with her basic yet exquisite hairstyle, which had open hair with a side partition and front flicks tucked below the earlobes. Anigha Jain's makeup flawlessly suited the charcoal black color of the saree, with kohl-rimmed eyes that emphasized her stunning look. Shruthi Manjari flawlessly arranged the complete outfit, seamlessly bringing together every detail to create a cohesive and gorgeous impression. Keerthy Suresh exhibited grace and finesse from head to toe, expressing the spirit of real fashion expertise.

How would you rate this black-and-white ensemble look on a scale of 10? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's irresistible 90's look in ribbed top, shorts and Celine shoes is all things glam and retro