Keerthy Suresh reveals her wedding saree belonged to her mother, lovingly refurbished after 30 years for the ceremony

The Baby John actress, Keerthy Suresh, recently tied the knot with her boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in an intimate ceremony in Goa, and their wedding pictures melted everyone’s hearts. On one side, the groom was dressed in a traditional kurta and dhoti, while the bride wore a saree draped in traditional South Indian style. What truly took everyone by surprise, however, was when Keerthy revealed that the saree she wore belonged to her mother. It was such a heartwarming moment.

In an interview with Galatta India, the stunning actress shared one of the most touching moments from her wedding. She revealed that the red saree she wore actually belonged to her mother and had been refurbished by the famous designer Anita Dongre. The saree featured a rich red fabric adorned with intricate silver embroidery. The combination of silver and red added a regal elegance to her wedding attire.

To style the saree, Keerthy Suresh paired it beautifully with a matching blouse that featured a round neckline and half-sleeves, enhancing the charm of her traditional look. The back design of the blouse had a cutout detail, which added a modern touch to the 30-year-old saree.

When asked whether she had planned to wear the saree or if it was a spontaneous decision, the actress shared that she had initially planned to wear a saree gifted by the groom’s side for the ceremony. However, she needed an additional outfit for the initial rituals. While searching through her wardrobe, she came across her mother’s saree and was impressed by how well her mother had preserved it over the years.

To complete her wedding look and add a contemporary vibe, she accessorized with a heavily embellished necklace, maang tikka, and earrings featuring stones and red gemstones that perfectly matched the saree’s aesthetic. For her hair, she embraced traditional South Indian bridal vibes by styling it in a sleek bun adorned with fresh jasmine flowers (gajra), a classic addition often seen on South Indian brides.

Keerthy Suresh’s wedding look was a beautiful blend of tradition and modernity. Wearing her mother’s saree symbolized her mother’s blessings, while the refurbished design and statement accessories brought a fresh, modern touch to the timeless piece.

