Keerthy Suresh serves a look in red leather dress worth Rs 45,049 that screams bold, fierce, and unapologetically glam

Keerthy Suresh is on a massive fashion spree, and we can only try to keep up! The diva has been pulling out one jaw-dropping look after another, and her appearance at Baby John's promotions in Dubai is nothing but pure fire. She strutted in a red-hot dress, once again proving to the world that she is here to SLAY! Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Keerthy's Lili Blanc red fitted dress was made from luxurious leather, making it an out-of-the-ordinary choice of power-packed fashion. Its body-hugging design perfectly accentuated her frame and gave her a sleek and structured look. The glossy texture of the leather added an extra dose of fierceness to her entire look.

What truly set this dress apart was the statement details. One of which made it very contemporary was the eye-catching side zipper detailing that so made the dress ultra-modern. Also, the neck buckle details lent boldness, creating a focal point, which added to the whole ensemble's glamour. In combination, all these elements again came together to give that effortlessly stylish and fierce vibe to Keerthy's outfit. Her dress sports a price tag of Rs 45,049.

Instead of extravagantly accessorizing, Keerthy decided to keep it classy and minimal so that her attire took center stage. For this outfit, the Baby John actress paired it with a maroon sling-back heel which lent a sophisticated look while perfectly matching the reds in her ensemble.

Small gemstone earrings were chosen for jewelry, as they added just the right amount of sparkle to her look. The attention grabber was her mangalsutra, though, a traditional yet meaningful ornament that blended with her modern ensemble, making her look even more special.

Keerthy Suresh's hairstyle was so sleek, so polished, and ultra-chic. She kept her hair poker straight with a sharp middle parting that gave everything a very refined and sophisticated vibe. Such minimalism accentuated her bold outfit and beautiful features.

Her makeup was immaculate, radiant in a dewy finish that made her skin glow fresh and bright. To offset the bright color of her lavish red dress, she chose nude lips, giving a delicate natural contrast to her stunning radiance. The perfect contour was on her face, sculpturing softly to accentuate sharp features. A pretty touch of highlighter is placed to create the shine that makes her complexion glow effortlessly.

Her eye makeup was equally mesmerizing. Arched brows framed her face beautifully, while mascara-laden lashes added just the right amount of drama, making her eyes stand out.

With every appearance, Keerthy is setting new fashion goals, and we are loving every bit of it! Her red-hot avatar has officially left our feeds burning, and we can’t wait to see what she serves next.

What do you think of Keerthy’s red dress moment? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

