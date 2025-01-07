Keerthy Suresh’s little black dress worth Rs 36,649, is the perfect pick to kick off the party season in style

The little black dress (LBD) is indeed the evergreen outfit—timeless, chic, versatile, and capable of making anyone look as though they’ve just stepped off a red carpet. When Keerthy Suresh stepped out recently, she proved that she absolutely believes in the magic of the LBD. Let’s decode her outfit.

While promoting her upcoming film Baby John, the actress went for a bold yet graceful approach, choosing a gorgeous black mini dress by Lili Blanc that captures the very essence of sophistication and femininity.

This dress, with its delicate vibe, embodies everything we love about the timeless little black dress—yet with a twist! The precise cut, structured silhouette, and square neckline are what make the dress unique.

What elevated this ensemble were the crystal buttons that lined the front, adding a touch of bling to the all-black dress. It also featured structured shoulders, which significantly enhanced the style quotient, giving it a sharp and poised look. Let us not overlook the front flap pockets, a quirky yet functional addition. The dress is priced at Rs 36,649.

Now, let’s talk about accessories! Keerthy opted for black bow-pointed-toe heels—sleek yet playfully polished. Silver earrings were the ideal pairing, being subtle yet impactful. Not to forget, she wore a Mangal Sutra, adding both a personal and traditional touch to an otherwise modern outfit.

Advertisement

Keerthy’s hair was styled in a chic, straight middle part that effortlessly framed her face and kept the overall look sleek and sophisticated. The hairstyle struck the perfect balance between polished and effortless, allowing her black outfit to take center stage.

On to her beauty game—Keerthy’s face was set with a flawless foundation, giving her that enviable radiant base. Her bronzed skin, along with blushed and highlighted cheeks, added warmth and definition. Her eyes were the true showstoppers, with a wash of sparkle on her eyelids, bold smokey winged eyeliner, and layers of mascara to make her lashes pop. To top it all off, she chose a luscious satin lip color that added a soft, romantic finish to the look.

Keerthy Suresh’s black outfit proves that it’s all in the details. From the Lili Blanc mini dress to the perfectly chosen accessories and flawless beauty look, she gives us a masterclass in appearing chic, elegant, and effortlessly glamorous without ever being boring or outdated. Keep slaying, girl!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh’s powder blue saree worth Rs 1,54,000 is your minimal yet spicy wedding season fix