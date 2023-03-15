Keerthy Suresh's look in feather-light romantic black organza saree proves less is more; Yay or Nay?

Keerthy Suresh is known for her simple, comfy yet experimental style statement. For the promotions of her upcoming film Dasara, Keerthy opted for the timeless piece, a black organza saree from the clothing label, Shay by Shubham. This beautifully hand-detailed organza saree with hand-cut appliqué makes for an elegant yet minimal appeal.

Keerthy is looking like a vision to behold as she focuses on the elegance of the lace blouse. The saree, which gives a vibe of the golden era, is feather-light, and romantic, and makes for a perfect cocktail evening wear. The Mahanati actress once again proves that nothing can beat the charms of the organza saree. Her black drape proves less is more. Keerthy Suresh can make fashion statements without putting any effort when it comes to Indian outfits.

Keerthy Suresh's Dasara Promotional Looks

Setting the right retro vibe, she accessorised the look with a pearl neckpiece that came with a diamond and emerald pendant. Styled by Archa Mehta, the stunner capped her look with glam makeup heavily contoured cheeks, neutral lip colour and a black bindi.

Talking about her upcoming film Dasara, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Vennela opposite Nani. The story is so dense and has so many elements and underlying emotions and drama, as the trailer suggests.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30th.

