Keerthy Suresh's multicolored floral lehenga exudes festive charm, showcasing maximalist style at its finest

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime love Antony Thattil on December 12, 2024, entering a new chapter of her life. After celebrating her big day, Keerthy gave us some sneak peeks into the pre-wedding festivities, which were filled with glamour, celebration, and, of course, style goals! Keerthy shared ecstatic moments on her Instagram, with each picture reflecting pure energy and love, captured in a whirlpool of colors. Now, let's dive into the fun yet fashionable festivities that had us all buzzing with excitement! Let’s talk about her outfits!

Keerthy's lehenga was nothing short of marvelous. The riot of colors began with a multi-colored sequin-printed lehenga, which drew attention for its dazzling display of vibrance. The pink and blue background meshed beautifully, forming a gradient that had a mesmerizing appeal under the lights, enhanced by the beautiful sequin work.

But it wasn't just the vibrant colors that gave this lehenga a glamorous feeling—this was a statement piece. A layout of rhinestone chains, lustrous pearls, acrylics, crystals, and gold metal detailing were intricately arranged, highlighting the high-fashion vibes. Even the smallest details were carefully considered to amp up the sparkle factor.

To complement the lehenga, Keerthy added a purple flower bralette that was as cute as it was classy. Glass-cut beads embellished the bralette, adding just a touch of sparkle, while gold chains and crystals over the entire design elevated its luxe appeal. This bralette perfectly complemented the lehenga, bringing a delightful balance of sultry yet classy, and we are definitely getting major wedding vibes!

The bridal outfit is incomplete without a dupatta, and Keerthy's soft lavender tulle dupatta looked like a dream! With an acrylic border and a line of pearls delicately stitched along the edges, the dupatta gave her ensemble a fairy-like vibe. The cool lavender tone perfectly contrasted the fiery colors of her lehenga, harmoniously tying everything together.

Keerthy' Suresh's makeup was the epitome of soft glamour. Her skin looked lustrous and radiant, with blushed cheeks providing a fresh, youthful glow. The glossy lips added to the perfect bridal shine, making her look like she had just stepped out of a fairy tale. A soft wash of pink on her eyelids, matching her colorful lehenga, was beautiful, while fluttering lashes and on-fleek eyeliner accentuated her bold peepers. Brushed brows framed her face beautifully, and a cute pink bindi right in the center added the final flourish to her contemporary yet traditional look.

Keerthy kept her hair simple and elegant with soft waves for volume and movement. She was adorning her hair with bright flowers. The soft romantic hair with a vibrant lehenga and golden accessories looked ethereally beautiful. Keerthy has made sure all brides-to-be are taking notes on how to style for pre-wedding celebrations.