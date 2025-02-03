Keerthy Suresh's pre-wedding outfit hides a secret; the quirky custom prints and texts hold special meaning

Keerthy Suresh, who tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend on December 12, 2024, is now sharing a fun sneak peek of her wedding celebrations. After dazzling in a multi-colored day lehenga, the actress has now dropped images from a night filled with dance, where she and her husband rocked effortlessly coordinated outfits. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

For the lively night celebration, Keerthy Suresh stunned in a custom-made long blazer from Advait. Every detail of the piece told a story, beautifully adorned with quirky prints and text showcasing their adorable love story. The blazer, cascading down to her knees, featured an open-front design with half sleeves. Underneath, she opted for a bold white top with a hint of cleavage, ruched details, and a sleeveless design.

Her bottoms added the perfect finishing touch to her outfit. She paired her multicolored jacket and white top with classic white jeans. The wide-leg silhouette ensured ease of movement, making it comfortable for the actress to dance her heart out.

The Baby John actress’s styling also deserves equal attention. She drew focus to her ears with statement ear cuffs and adorned her wrists with multi-layered bracelets. The accessories struck the perfect balance—not too minimal, yet not over-the-top—completing her effortlessly chic look.

The winged eyeliner over shimmery eyeshadow, a stroke of kajal under the eyes, a blush glow with highlighter, and nude lipstick gave the actress’s night look a soft and elegant touch.

Letting her outfit and accessories take center stage, she opted for a sleek ponytail with a stylish twist. Some of her hair tresses were wrapped around the base, while the rest flowed down, creating a chic half-up, half-down effect. Blending style with comfort, she completed her look with classic white shoes.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh’s now-husband perfectly complemented her look with a matching quirky print shirt paired with white jeans. His jeans also featured printed details on the side, adding a coordinated touch to their outfits.

A well-groomed hairstyle and beard enhanced his dashing look, while cool sunglasses and white shoes served as the perfect finishing touches.

This wedding season, take inspiration from the couple and twin with your partner to make your celebration even more fun and memorable!

