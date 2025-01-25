Keerthy Suresh’s white and orange half-saree for Malayali wedding celebrations is serving pure bridal magic with side of slay and tradition

Keerthy Suresh, the reigning queen of South Indian cinema, and Antony Thattil became man and wife in a dreamy wedding in Goa on December 12, 2024. The pictures of their big day left us in awe, and now the snippets from their Malayali-style wedding celebration have taken us into a sartorial frenzy! Our talented actress has never failed to bring her A-game to the fashion front, and once again she outdid herself, and we cannot stop staring.

For the Malayali-style marriage, the Baby John actress traded her traditional Kasavu saree for a pure white lehenga one. Yes, you read that correctly—an immaculate fusion had all the potential of becoming timeless perfection. She donned a pristine white skirt embroidered with images of Bridal palanquins, elephants, the magnificence of Pooram festivals, swaying coconut palms and even nostalgic hints at olden days Tharavadu dwelling houses.

The pictures of Kalaripayattu warriors and Vallamkali boat races added more to the design, using history in a very beautiful yet elegant contemporary way—the playful nod to Kerala's beauty and heritage. The matching half blouse, also ornamented with the same intricate motifs, closed it all together.

But the showstopper? Her orange dupatta, which was so elegantly draped like a saree. The bright hue added a pop of color to her otherwise monotone outfit, while the pallu relaxed graciously on her shoulder like the very essence of royalty.

Keerthy Suresh's accessory game was just flawless. She had herself layered with gold jewelry ranging from chunky necklaces and statement jhumkas to traditional bangles that infused just the perfect amount of bling. And a jasmine-adorned bun completed that vintage charm of Malayali bridal.

Her makeup was subtle and dewy, with kohl-lined eyes, nude pink lips, and softly blushed cheeks, letting her natural beauty shine through. Every little detail worked together in harmony to create a look that was both rooted in tradition and effortlessly modern.

This lehenga-saree fusion proves Keerthy Suresh is a true fashion visionary. It’s the perfect inspiration for brides who want to embrace their heritage while adding a contemporary spin to their big day.

