Kendall Jenner in Schiaparelli beige corset gown at Paris Haute Couture week 2025 is unlike anything you’ve seen before

It's where the bold meets the beautiful. Yesterday, Kendall Jenner brought a look completely out of this world to the Schiaparelli Spring 2025 runway, draped in a gown that seemed straight out of a dream. It’s an amalgamation of bold meets beautiful. Let's look at her outfit.

Dressed in a jaw-dropping masterpiece from the brand's creative genius, Daniel Roseberry, Kendall proved again why she's a runway star. The look? A structured, form-fitting gown that was nothing short of breathtaking. The sleeves of the dress were missing but it was not short of drama. A striped, neutral-toned gown featured a bold, protruding waist, creating an architectural silhouette, all balanced out by intricate details.

It is the criss-cross closure with a modern touch added to it, adorning the luxury of a silver-hued silk bralette on Kendall's chest, designed to look just like this for Kendall, the drape cascades down from the waist, layered over and over to create a lot of fluid motion.

The statement wrap skirt added a touch of elegance to this bold design and featured exquisite beige and gold floral threadwork embroidery. It was a combination of structural brilliance with delicate craftsmanship in an ensemble, a work of art indeed.

Kendall Jenner went for a minimal yet charismatically looking option with the dramatic Schiaparelli gown that spoke volumes. Completely skipping the accessories, the look was paired with nude-toned heels that kept the ensemble focused more on the extremely delicate craftsmanship of the gown.

For her hair, Kendall Jenner opted for a sleek, rolled-up bun that was in perfect harmony with the structured silhouette of the gown. This polished hairstyle rounded out her overall look, which was otherwise bold.

The makeup was flawless. Kendall's look had sharp arched eyebrows, wispy lashes that looked feathery, and a well-defined jawline and cheeks. A soft highlight gave her skin a radiant glow. A subtle nude lip color completed the look matching the neutral tones of her outfit while adding a quiet charm.

So, what’s the verdict? If this Schiaparelli look is a preview of the future, then we buckle up for the ride. Kendall Jenner didn't just walk; she commanded the runway.

