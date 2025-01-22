Kendall Jenner’s winter getaway is giving us all the cozy-comfy feels in a fur coat and black pants

While winter might call for getting rolled up, Kendall Jenner, of course, has turned it into a runway moment! The supermodel recently gave us a peek into her dreamy winter escape, and if you thought snowy holidays were all about ski suits and thermal layers, turn your gaze towards Kendall's furry and cozy ensembles that will leave you mesmerized. Let's have a closer look!

Kendall took the classic monochrome look to another level in an impeccable black turtleneck top, proving that the turtleneck isn't just a typical wardrobe staple but an absolute requirement for a chic winter vibe. She teamed it up with a black coat that is titanic in its sophistication. Knee-length and single-breasted, the coat featured sleek notch lapels, while the front buttons added a polished touch. Its long sleeves and side pockets give it that effortlessly stylish, functional feel, which makes it great for those cold days when style is yet to take precedence.

Kendal matched her coat with black fitted tights and made sure to keep the silhouette sleek and flattering.

The supermodel knows how to make the accessories work for a very cozy yet chic look. The black boots added the right amount of edge to her already good-looking outfit. The fur cap raised the ante with coziness and warmth, making her look even more fashionable.

Advertisement

Her makeup was also perfect and equally matched the outfit. She chose matte brown lipstick, which added a natural touch to the polished look. Her eye makeup was mesmerizing, with classic smokey eyes. Then came the signature Kendall glow, perfect blushing, and a highlighter that kept her complexion lit despite the winter chill. The total makeup was geared toward a minimalist appeal, matching the simple elegance of her outfit.

Kendall Jenner showcases winter chic in an all-black outfit that's the perfect mix of comfort and high fashion. She started with a simple black bodice. Layer it with a luxurious fur coat with a striking collar. An elegant black trousers that are form-fitting at the waist and a black belt complete the look. It still maintains its elegance but feels comfortable. To make this outfit perfect, she added a black hat and chic black boots. Make the overall look fabulous and put it together. Kendall's monochromatic look shows that sometimes simplicity is the key to standing out and being stylish during the winter months.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Explore Kendall Jenner’s effortless dressing style for every occasion