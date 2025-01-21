Khushi Kapoor adds a modern flair to desi girl vibes in a blue embroidered sharara set for Loveyapa promotions

Khushi Kapoor has just given us the perfect alternative for the wedding season, and it’s as fresh as it gets. The young starlet, who’s been busy promoting her upcoming film Loveyapa, has taken the fashion world by storm once again with a stunning blue sharara set that screams elegance from every angle. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The fashionista stepped out in a breathtaking look straight from the shelves of Mishru. The sharara set has a rich blue color that instantly stands out and feels effortless. The focal point of the outfit is a short strapless kurta with a sweetheart neckline. The cut of the kurta is bold yet elegant. What truly elevates this outfit is the extensive floral embroidery on the kurta. The intricate floral details are spread across the blue fabric, adding texture and a touch of whimsy. The embroidery brings an almost ethereal quality to the outfit, making it the perfect choice for any wedding function.

The Archies actress paired her strapless kurta with matching sharara pants, which continue the floral embroidery and keep the entire outfit cohesive. The shararas’ flowy, wide-legged style makes them both comfortable and stylish. The matching design between the kurta and pants ensures that the entire outfit feels well put together without being overly fussy.

To complete the look, the actress draped a delicate blue dupatta around her neck. This added a touch of sophistication and polish to her outfit, pulling the whole look together. It’s a subtle detail that elevates the overall appearance, giving off a refined and graceful finish.

In short, Khushi added a hint of bling with minimal accessories—some floral earrings to highlight the ensemble. She did her makeup in a way that perfectly matched the elegance of her outfit. A light dusting of blush and highlighter gave her cheeks a healthy glow. Lastly, she opted for a glossy brown lipstick to finish her lips. Her lashes were fluttery and smokey, making her eyes look sultry yet soft.

Her hair was blown dry with a middle part and finished with soft curls for that relaxed, romantic feel. It's the perfect understated style to complement the flowy sharara pants, adding to the overall image with a hint of casual glamour.

Khushi Kapoor's look from Mishru is a perfect confluence of modern and traditional, making it ideal for any wedding function. Whether it’s a mehendi, a sangeet, or a cocktail party, the blue sharara set is so versatile that it stands out at every celebration. With the detailed floral embroidery, a stylish silhouette, and some refined accessories, it’s an exciting choice to try this season.

