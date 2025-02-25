Khushi Kapoor adds a soft romantic touch to her night look with ₹21k neckpiece, Gucci bag, and maroon stilettos

It’s another day of admiring another one of Khushi Kapoor’s incredible style statements! The actress’s fashion choices have always been a perfect blend of elegance and glamour, and she continues to maintain that standard effortlessly.

Yesterday, on February 24, 2025, after starting her day with a cozy pink cardigan, Khushi Kapoor graced the night in a chic white top paired with accessories that are surprisingly affordable to add to our wardrobes. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble!

For her evening look, Khushi Kapoor brought a touch of cuteness and sophistication with a white top adorned with red polka dots. The square neckline added a hint of allure, while the full sleeves with structured shoulders fit her arms like a glove. Additionally, the cut-out detail at the front gave the outfit a trendy, modern twist. Though casual, the top beautifully accentuated the actress’s figure, making us all dream of achieving her effortlessly stylish look. She truly is a diva, turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense.

To complement her top, Khushi opted for high-waisted blue denim jeans featuring a wide-leg silhouette. The jeans provided the perfect laid-back vibe while ensuring both fashion and functionality.

She didn’t hold back on accessories, adorably enhancing her look with a cute heart-shaped pendant necklace priced at Rs 21,000, along with stud earrings that radiated a luminous charm. As always, she carried a luxury bag—this time, a Gucci bag with convenient shoulder straps, adding a touch of sophistication to her outfit.

Advertisement

Khushi maintained her signature soft-girl aesthetic with a pink blush glow that highlighted her cheekbones, well-defined eyebrows, and glossy nude lipstick. Under the camera flashes, her radiant skin made hearts skip a beat.

Her shiny, healthy tresses were left open in a graceful flow, styled in a middle partition that framed her face beautifully. As for footwear, she elevated her look with maroon stilettos, adding the perfect finishing touch.

Khushi Kapoor's fashion game is never boring—she knows exactly how to turn casual wear into a statement-worthy style moment. This latest look is effortlessly chic and perfect for date night inspiration.

What are your thoughts on Khushi Kapoor’s look? Let us know in the comments below!