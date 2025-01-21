Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan elevate casual street style, proving basics rule the trend

Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan’s on-point style game always has fresh looks and endless inspiration. From red-carpet appearances to casual street-style fashion, both actresses' outfit choices are definitely something to obsess over. Here we’re talking about how they effortlessly styled their casual outfits, turning them into versatile pieces, perfect for any occasion. Let’s spill the deets of her party look!

Khushi Kapoor's outfit was just right for minimalistic looks. It included a black turtleneck tank top. The textured base added a bit of a trendy touch, while the fitted bodice made the stunning piece hug her body flawlessly, highlighting her well-maintained figure.

She casually styled her black tank top with blue wide-leg jeans. With a high waist and loose silhouette, the jeans offered both comfort and chic style.

The showstopper of her ensemble was the classic black heart-shaped bag she draped over her shoulder. To add a touch of accessorized elegance, the actress wore tiny red gemstone earrings, which were perfectly complemented by her straight-styled, middle-partition hairstyle.

The dewy makeup, with brownish-toned eyeshadow, a blush glow, and nude lipstick, accentuated her appearance, while black pumps added the perfect edge.

Now, let’s shift our focus to Suhana Khan. She was also slaying her street-style look with a grey top featuring a sleeveless design and scooped neckline. The fitted bodice, like her second skin, was neatly tucked into her bottoms.

Advertisement

For the bottoms, she kept it simple with wide-leg jeans, achieving the perfect look for a casual outing.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s fashion sense has always been worth taking note of, especially in how she casually styled her attire with everyday-friendly accessories. Simple hoop earrings and a watch were enough to elevate her look. The mini bag blended fashion and functionality, serving as inspo for college girls and the perfect shopping ensemble.

The Archies actress kept her makeup minimal with perfectly blushed cheeks and nude lipstick, making us fall in love with her style. She wore her hair open with a middle partition.

Both Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan’s street-style fashion exudes different vibes. While the Loveyapa actress added a glamorous touch, SRK’s daughter went for a cool, laid-back vibe. Whether you’re attending a party or planning a shopping outing, this look is definitely worth bookmarking. We can’t wait to see how they’ll continue to amaze us with their stunning fashion choices.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh looks every bit of a desi diva in green and yellow kurta set, priced at Rs 45,800