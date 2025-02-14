Khushi Kapoor blends edgy and feminine details in Rs 19K floral mesh top, creating a modern-day classic look

Khushi Kapoor has fashion in her blood, and she never fails to make a striking impression with her style. After her delightful role in a Gen-Z romantic comedy, she’s set to charm us alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. Leading the promotional events, she’s been wowing us with a series of breathtaking outfits, and this trend is definitely going strong. Let’s take a closer look at her latest fabulous look.

For the Nadaaniyan movie promotions, Khushi Kapoor graced us with her presence, rocking Western aesthetics in a cool and trendy top. The beige floral mesh top from the brand Montsand came with a price tag of Rs 19,109. Designed to fit like a glove, the top accentuated her impeccably toned physique. The structured ensemble featured floral embroidery and open grid detailing, adding both a feminine and edgy touch.

Adding a casual vibe, the actress paired her high-fashion, alluring top with blue jeans. The straight-fit, high-waisted jeans added a relaxed touch, making it the perfect combination for a day-out look or a date night.

For styling, Khushi Kapoor kept it effortlessly chic. Skipping any extra drama, The Archies star added a touch of glam with statement earrings and a loose pendant necklace. She adorned her wrists with a delicate evil eye bracelet, adding an elegant touch. These precisely chosen accessories perfectly complemented her stylish outfit, while her flawless makeup completed the look.

Her makeup? Absolutely simple and radiant! A few drops of concealer and foundation created a smooth base, while her cheeks had a hint of blush for a natural glow. Her lips? Coated in glossy nude lipstick for the perfect finish.

As for her hair—it was the definition of perfect good hair day goals. Adding volume, she parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves, ensuring a neat yet effortless appearance. Lastly, she completed the look with Amel 50 Biscuit patent leather slingback pumps from Jimmy Choo, adding just the right amount of edge.

Khushi Kapoor’s impeccable fashion game has always been at the forefront. For this promotional look, she effortlessly styled her modern outfit with a bit of sparkle from her accessories and a flawless makeup finish. And there’s no doubt—she absolutely killed it!