Khushi Kapoor brings a soft-girl vibe with her pink cardigan and ₹3.5 lakh Dior bag in a casual yet put-together look

Khushi Kapoor always takes fashion to the next level, amazing us with her stunning looks. Following her role in the Gen-Z rom-com Loveyapa, she’s preparing for another romantic project alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. While promoting her upcoming release, she’s been on a fashion spree, consistently showcasing impressive style. This time, her adorable cropped pink cardigan paired with a chic Dior bag gives her a perfect blend of cuteness and glamour. Let’s dive into the details of her outfit!

Khushi Kapoor was spotted in the city, looking adorable in a pink cropped cardigan layered over a matching printed tank top. The fitted tank top hugged her body like a glove, giving a glimpse of her well-maintained figure. Her cardigan featured full sleeves with button detailing at the front, but she chose to leave it open—perfect for an effortlessly stylish everyday look.

For the jeans, the actress opted for classic blue denim. The high-waisted fit and wide-leg silhouette ensured both comfort and style. Paired with her chic top, she looked like the ultimate college girl, ready to turn heads with her fashion choices.

Khushi didn’t hold back from adding simple yet elegant accessories. She carried a Dior Small D-Journey bag on her shoulder, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 3,50,000. Her jewelry choices were equally charming—a pair of delicate stud earrings and a heart-shaped pendant necklace that hung loosely around her neck, adding just the right amount of shine to her afternoon look.

For her beauty game, the Loveyapa actress kept it soft and subtle. A flawless base with concealer and foundation enhanced her natural glow, while soft eyeshadow, perfectly blushed cheeks, and a pink-shade lipstick accentuated her signature soft-girl charm.

She styled her hair in a sleek, middle-parted look, letting her locks flow effortlessly below her shoulders. To complete the ensemble, she opted for a pair of classic white sneakers, seamlessly blending comfort with style.

With this latest look, Khushi Kapoor proves that everyday fashion doesn’t have to be boring. With the right pieces and a touch of confidence, you can effortlessly transform a casual outfit into a cute and stylish inspiration—stealing hearts with every glimpse.