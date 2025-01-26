Khushi Kapoor embodies an angelic allure in black Vivienne Westwood lace mini-dress styled with the classy Dior bag

Khushi Kapoor’s fashion game is at an all-time high and is not stopping anytime soon. The ultimate inspiration for the Gen-Z and millennials, the actress has been constantly delivering breathtaking looks that are too good to keep our eyes off. Taking to her Instagram handle, she recently shared a photo in the mini-dress that was all fire and bold. Let’s take a closer look at her attire!

The Loveyapa actress raised the fashion bar with her mini-dress look. She looked like a bewitching beauty wrapped in the black lace mini-dress from Vivienne Westwood. The off-shoulder detail with short sleeves slipped to her arms, whereas, the cinched waist hugged her body like a glove. The thigh-length dress with a bit of flowy flair added a bold effect to her appearance.

This black lace mini-dress is a perfect party addition to your wardrobe. With those flattering silhouettes, a bit of fitted details in the middle, and the modern style design, everything about Khushi Kapoor’s outfit screamed PERFECTION.

Not only Khushi’s outfit but her accessories also grabbed our attention. It was all statement-making. To accessorize her look, the actress wore the layered necklaces—a mix of choker and hanging with the pendant addition. She complimented her necklaces with the stud earrings and rings. The bracelet on both her wrists perfectly elevated her look.

Advertisement

Adding drama to her eyes, the actress boldly enhanced her appearance. The winged eyeliner with the kajal stroke kept her eyes in the spotlight, accentuated with the nude shade eyeshadow. The blush glow with the highlighter added the shine to her cheeks, whereas the nude shade lipstick completed her look.

Preventing the hair tresses from falling on her face and giving equal attention to all the classic additions to her look, Khushi decided to tie her strands back into a ponytail. She carried the black Dior bag adding the right glam to her appearance.

As a final addition, the actress put on the black pumps from Aquazzura, adding the right edge.

Khushi Kapoor’s HOT look in black lace mini-dress was something that took us off guard. The beauty, grace, and confidence she held in that outfit showed that she was truly the fashion force to reckon with.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor channels old-world glamour in George Stavropolou's vintage yellow chiffon draped gown