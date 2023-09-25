Khushi Kapoor exudes royal flair in a regal purple Anita Dongre Banarasi saree with traditional gold border

Bollywood has always been the epicenter of fashion trends and style statements. When it comes to the younger generation of stars, Khushi Kapoor undoubtedly stands out as one of the most fashionable Gen-Z divas in the industry. Recently, The Archies actress made headlines with her stunning appearance in a regal purple Anita Dongre Banarasi silk saree, adorned with a gold border. This fashion choice not only showcased her impeccable taste but also exuded a sense of royal elegance.

So, without further ado, let’s delve deeper into the younger Kapoor sister’s remarkable outfit, dissecting every detail that made her look exceptional. Are you ready?

Khushi Kapoor looked exceptional in a purple and gold saree

The talented The Archies actress was recently seen wearing a stylish purple and gold saree created by none other than the creative Anita Dongre. The Banarasi silk saree frame engulfs comfort, while the extravagant gold traditional geometric embroidery elevates the drape, beyond compare. This exceptional drape, which is more than suitable for wedding galas, undeniably exudes royal flair with a traditional gold border. The talented diva chose to pair this with a matching awesome yet plain champagne gold blouse with a round neckline, fitted three-fourth sleeves, and a deep scooped neckline at the back. Doesn’t she look seriously exceptional? We’re totally in love with this piece of ethnic elegance.

The fashionable icon made a striking statement by complementing her attire with chic gold block-heeled sandals, seamlessly blending comfort and style. Furthermore, Sridevi's younger daughter adorned her ensemble with a gold choker necklace, minimalist Gen-Z-approved earrings, and a set of exquisite matching rings. These classic yet contemporized accessories undoubtedly elevate her already stylish look. As for her stunning appearance, her dark locks were elegantly tied into a centered bun, drawing attention to the actress's captivating face. Isn't she simply stunning?

Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling embraced a glamorous makeup look reminiscent of her elder sister's signature style. This stunning look featured captivating pink eyeshadow, luxuriously long eyelashes enhanced by mascara, rosy cheeks with a subtle blush, exquisitely accentuated cheekbones, and a lustrous coat of red lipstick. Without a doubt, this makeup ensemble elevated the actress's traditional attire to a whole new level. Kapoor's appearance served as a prime example of seamlessly fusing tradition with contemporary fashion. The fashion-forward icon's meticulous attention to every detail, from her outfit selection to her choice of accessories and makeup, showcased her impeccable taste and style prowess.

The talented actress has undoubtedly established herself as a fashion icon to watch out for, don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us right away, through the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who brought back the 1920s pretty fringed dress trend