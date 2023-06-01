Khushi Kapoor gives summer goals as she pairs white dress with Rs. 1.6L Prada bag

As the mercury rises and the sunny days of summer beckon, fashion enthusiasts seek inspiration for their seasonal wardrobe. Among the rising stars of Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor has recently caught the attention of fashionistas with her recent casual look as she stepped out for a day around town. This was expected. After all, both the Kapoor sisters i.e. the Gunjan Saxena actress Janhvi and Khushi have time and again left us speechless with some major fashion goals.

Khushi Kapoor was recently spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, as she stepped out of her car, greeted and posed for the paparazzo, and then rushed towards an establishment to continue her day. She looked extremely gorgeous in her effortless summery outfit. Are you wondering what she wore for her casual day around town? Let’s take a closer look.

Khushi Kapoor channeled summery vibes in a white dress

Khushi Kapoor effortlessly paired a stunning tiered linen blend white dress from Zara costing Rs. 4,990 with a luxuriously padded nappa-leather Prada Re-Edition 2005 shoulder bag worth Rs. 1.6 lakhs approximately. Her sartorial choice exudes elegance and simplicity, making her a style icon for summer fashion. Are you as obsessed as we are?

Khushi completed this simple and delicate look with synthetic black quilted flat sandals from Aldo costing Rs. 7,999 along with Gen Z-approved minimalistic hoop earrings and rings. She kept her hair open and opted for a natural no-makeup look with lip gloss. Doesn’t she look amazing?

Khushi Kapoor’s summery white look can easily be recreated

While not everyone may have the budget to splurge on a designer bag like Khushi Kapoor, there are affordable alternatives that can help you recreate a similar summer look. A white dress can be easily found at various price points, ranging from high-end boutiques to high-street fashion stores or online retailers. Look for a dress that flatters your body shape and suits your style. Additionally, there are plenty of stylish bags available in different price ranges that can add a touch of sophistication to your outfit without breaking the bank.

To complete the summer look, consider adding accessories that enhance the overall aesthetic. Opt for a pair of sunglasses that not only protect your eyes from the sun but also add a dash of glamour to your outfit. Consider adding some delicate gold or silver jewelry such as bracelets or earrings to elevate your style. Additionally, comfortable and stylish footwear, such as sandals or wedges, can be the perfect finishing touch for your summer ensemble. After all, fashion is about self-expression, and the most important aspect of any outfit is your confidence in wearing it. So, embrace the summer season, experiment with different styles, and create your own summer fashion goals.

So, what did you think about Khushi Kapoor’s casual outfit? Would you recreate this look? Share your views with us in the comments section below.