Khushi Kapoor gives us Valentine’s wear lessons with traditional twist in custom Torani outfit; a look so ‘Sundar Sundar’

Did someone just say ‘sundar sundar’? Because all I hear is Khushi Kapoor! The young actress, also a Kapoor girl, is always in the spotlight, leaving fans in awe with every appearance. And her latest look? It had all our hearts. She gave an adorable twist to her traditional attire—trust me, every detail is worth noting. So, let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Gearing up for her theatrical debut, Khushi Kapoor is busy with promotions, serving back-to-back stunning looks. Last night, she stepped out looking like a desi princess in a custom Torani lehenga. Now, let’s talk about the highlight of her outfit—the spaghetti-strap crop top, designed in a heart shape, proving she’s not just saying it but truly here to steal our hearts. The blouse was adorned with intricate multicolor embroidery, adding a playful charm.

Creating a stunning look, the actress styled her crop top with a midi skirt. The neat waistband and intricate broad lace at the hem added effortless charm to her appearance, while the multicolor embroidery across the bottom perfectly matched the youthful vibe of the top. The flared design ensured she got her dreamy twirl.

But that’s not all—just look at her bag! She coordinated it with her blouse, carrying a heart-shaped piece with white stone straps. For a smart, accessorized touch, she adorned her ears with statement earrings, while a delicate bracelet perfectly enhanced her look.

Her makeup was subtle and soft, with a radiant base providing a flawless finish. The blush glow, kohl-rimmed eyes, and pink glossy lipstick added an irresistible charm. This makeup was the perfect example of how to balance a heavy outfit with minimalism.

Her hair was styled in loose waves, parted in the middle to add volume and give her the perfect hair goals. Finally, completing her look, the actress opted for traditional flat footwear, and with that, she was all ready to seize the night.

Khushi Kapoor’s fashion is getting more and more interesting, and her latest look just proved it. Her approach of bringing a cute twist to the lehenga was something we didn’t expect—she’s embracing the Valentine’s vibe, but in traditional style.

