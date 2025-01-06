Khushi Kapoor in 3D floral dress is exhibiting full Barbie energy and for us it’s pink perfection at its finest

Khushi Kapoor is already making buzz for her upcoming film Loveyapa. The young actress recently shared the first song from the rom-com, and believe us, we couldn't take our eyes off her cute floral-draped outfit. It's like she stepped out of a Pinterest board, especially for that perfect spring feeling. That dress is a complete game-changer, having captivated us at first sight. So, let's have a closer look at her outfit.

This one-of-a-kind dress is a floral creation from the racks of the brand Catchall. The biggest plus point is that it has extremely beautiful and gorgeous 3D flower applique designs in a shade of pink, making it a statement piece—a vibrant yet graceful one. Such intricate floral details add a dynamic texture to the soft pink base, taking the whole look from sweet to stunning.

What really sets the dress apart is its tailored construction. The dress has a high neck, and what adds a fashionable edge is its playful mini design. The sleeveless style keeps it fresh and flirty, perfect for sunny days or garden parties. The tie-waist detail is the cherry on the top, cinching the waist to create a flattering silhouette that perfectly balances the bold floral accents with subtle elegance. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs 7,626.

The Archies actress teamed her dress with small yellow stud earrings that perfectly matched her soft, floral combination. This contrast looked great with all the pink hues in her dress and added a touch of fun to her look. That wasn't all, though. Khushi also chose a multi-colored headband style for her hair, which infused a retro twist to an otherwise sleek, modern outfit. The headband brought together her curls while adding a youthful, fun vibe to the whole picture.

Now, onto her makeup—and let us just say—all things glam. Khushi went bold but remained understated, with perfectly contoured cheeks and a swipe of blush that brought out her natural glow. Her eyes were kohl-rimmed, and loads of mascara made her lashes pop. But the pièce de resistance? Sensuous brown glossy lips brought everything together, giving her an effortlessly chic, polished finish. Here is the perfect example of bold yet balanced art.

This is a 10/10 combination! Khushi Kapoor has put forth a fashion moment worth swooning over with her floral dress, chic accessories, and glam makeup. If Loveyapa has more like this, we are already obsessed!

