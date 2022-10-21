Khushi Kapoor in a Manish Malhotra saree proves a lit Diwali glam day is here

We just can't get over breaking down looks from Bollywood's biggest bashes. The latest to dictate fun and a swanky party was the favourite of many Manish Malhotra. A deft man in the fashion scene for ages now turned host yet again as celebrities, fashion stylists and friends showed up in the finest ensembles. Every attire spotted communicated messages of glamour, love, and light in equal measure. Believe it or not, Khushi Kapoor's saree was a vision we couldn't just stop and stare at and not want in our closets immediately.

Always dreaming of fine things, we've tracked this saree for its whereabouts and we have a bag full of styling tips to give you. The Archies actress appeared along with Janhvi Kapoor dolled up in a saree which has a good and high chance of putting you on the best-dressed log. While most took the explosion of a blingy element to their hearts, Khushi seemed to have it toned down but elevated in terms of floral embroidery.

A hue you could so opt for a daytime wedding or mehendi celebrations, you could totally include this sheer saree in your jam-packed desi wardrobe. Khushi's ivory ensemble consisted of colourful floral embroidery, sequin work seen wholly camouflaged here, and Kashmiri work which is a signature of the designer. All weaved to perfection and the prettiness of ribbon embroidery and tasseled hems just makes it all a whole lot stunning.

We also found a gorgeous blouse here. Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri put a sleeveless embroidered monotone-hued strappy blouse to Khushi's desi look. Her net saree was also combined with rings, chain, bangle, and polki studs from Manish Malhotra's jewellery by Raniwala 1881. Those earrings look like it was custom-made to sit fine with her entire look. it served and served, what a beauty!

The 21-year-old's hairdo looked vintage and classic to us. Pretty to put it out. A low bun with tendrils, winged eyeliner, and lipstick sealed off her look. Since it's officially going out a lot season, you can get yourself a potli bag or a clutch to give that festive finish to all your looks.